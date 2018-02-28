Lindsey Nurmi discusses Black Hills' first-round win over White River in Yakima

Bellarmine Prep was without three-time league MVP Shalyse Smith, a University of Arizona signee, and lost in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament against hot-shooting University of Spokane Valley. Check out the highlights.
Freshman guard Jena Stanard sinks a career-high four 3-pointers, all in the second quarter, to get the No. 8 Falcons going past No. 6 Lake Stevens, 57-42, in the Class 4A girls basketball championships. Next up: No. 1 Central Valley.
J'Raan Brooks scored 14 points and Pierre Crockrell and Marjon Beauchamp each had 19 points as Garfield raced past Wilson in the second half for an 88-54 victory on Saturday in the regional round of the 3A state boys basketball tournament. Garfield secured a bye into the state quarterfinals with the win.
Jaelyn Turner scored 25 points, Landyn Lovelady had 18 points and Alea Yun scored 15 as Life Christian cruised past Orcas Island for its first state girls tournament victory in school history on Saturday, punching its ticket to Spokane Arena.
Kentwood's season ended against Kamiak on Saturday in the regional round of the 4A state tournament. Coach Blake Solomon and senior guard D'Angelo Minnis discuss the defending state champs' final game.
The Chargers flashed their scoring depth on Saturday, with Dalya Ballena leading the pack with a career-high 19 points and senior Morgan Gary adding 15 to propel Kentridge to a 68-34 win over No. 7 Bellarmine Prep.
Jaloni Garner scored a game-high 25 points and Deondre Russ had 19 points as Renton ended Clover Park's season in the regional round of the 2A state tournament. But Clover Park's Anthony Grassi had the flashiest highlight with a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Jon Sealey. Check out the video highlights:
Kiernen Denckla scored 14 points and Aniston Denkcla had 13 as Kentlake held Rogers to a season-low 25 points to advance to the Tacoma Dome for the third consecutive season. They spoke about the big win afterward. Watch the video highlights.