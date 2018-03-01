Curtis defeats Davis 66-56 in 4A boys basketball, moves on to quarterfinals

Curtis’ Isaac Morrow and Davis’ Alexander Delgado fight for a rebound during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Curtis’ Zack Paulsen, middle, fights for a loose ball. Curtis wins 66-56.
Curtis’ Zack Paulsen led all scorers with 17 points during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Davis’ Alexander Delgado drives to the basket during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Davis’ Collin Kelley scores a basket early in the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Davis’ Jose Reyes, right, is fouled by Curtis’ Jared Franklin during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Curtis’ Soloman McGinnis drives to the basket during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Curtis’ Zack Paulsen is fouled going to the basket during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Davis’ Jose Reyes grabs a rebound during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Curtis’ Amir Simms takes a nasty tumble after being fouled going to the basket during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Curtis’ Devante WilliamsByrd with the ball during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
Curtis’ Soloman McGinnis is fouled going to the basket during the Curtis Vikings vs. Davis Pirates in a loser-out first-round game in the 3A state boys basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Curtis wins 66-56.
