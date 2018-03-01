Bethel wins state 3A girls basketball matchup against Bellevue 55-41

Bellevue’s Kara Choi, left, and Bethel’s Marquissa Bowie battle for a loose ball during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel’s Aryonna Porreca, right, and Bellevue’s Ail Jochums battle for a loose ball during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel’s Tiarra Brown drives to the basket during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel’s Tiarra Brown, right, passes the ball during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel’s Tianna Brown makes 2 of her 15 points during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel’s Tianna Brown, left, guards Bellevue’s Annika Prins during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bellevue’s Annika Prins (4) fights for the ball during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bellevue’s Annika Prins, left, and Bethel’s Tiarra Brown fight for a rebound during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bellevue’s Montana Jones passes out of trouble during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel’s Tiarra Brown (23) led all scorers with 18 points during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel’s Tirra Brown, right, grabs a rebound during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel’s Esmeralda Morales takes the ball up the court during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel’s Nanalia Wagoner (22) takes a shot during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Bethel coach John Ainslie barks out a play during the Bethel Braves vs. Bellevue Wolverines loser-out first-round game in the 3A state girls basketball tournament in the Tacoma Dome. Bethel wins 55-41.
David Montesino
dmontesino@thenewstribune.com