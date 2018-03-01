More Videos

Highlights: Samaad Hector's game-winner lifts Skyview over Glacier Peak in thrilling finish 1:59

Highlights: Samaad Hector's game-winner lifts Skyview over Glacier Peak in thrilling finish

Pause
Highlights: Carson Tuttle, Danny Sharpe lead Kamiak to upset over Union 3:12

Highlights: Carson Tuttle, Danny Sharpe lead Kamiak to upset over Union

Highlights: Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker shoot lights out in Curtis’ win over No. 5 Davis 3:09

Highlights: Zack Paulsen, Jordan Parker shoot lights out in Curtis’ win over No. 5 Davis

Highlights from Bethel's 55-42 win over Bellevue in 3A state tournament 1:03

Highlights from Bethel's 55-42 win over Bellevue in 3A state tournament

Highlights: Woodinville edges Lewis and Clark to reach 4A quarterfinals 0:38

Highlights: Woodinville edges Lewis and Clark to reach 4A quarterfinals

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr., Damani Green rally Wilson past Prairie to quarterfinals 3:47

Highlights: Emmitt Matthews Jr., Damani Green rally Wilson past Prairie to quarterfinals

Watch: Lindsey Nurmi discusses Black Hills' first-round win over White River in Yakima 1:32

Watch: Lindsey Nurmi discusses Black Hills' first-round win over White River in Yakima

Highlights from Kentlake's 57-42 win over Lake Stevens 1:00

Highlights from Kentlake's 57-42 win over Lake Stevens

Highlights: No Shalyse Smith, no state victory as Bellarmine falls in first round of state 1:21

Highlights: No Shalyse Smith, no state victory as Bellarmine falls in first round of state

Highlights: Jaelyn Turner’s 25 points lifts Life Christian over Orcas Island for first state win in school history 2:08

Highlights: Jaelyn Turner’s 25 points lifts Life Christian over Orcas Island for first state win in school history

Highlights from Woodinville's buzzer-beating OT win over Kentridge

Woodinville junior Madison Dubois sinks an NBA-length 3-pointer in overtime, lifting the No. 5 Falcons past No. 3 Kentridge, 55-54, in the Class 4A girls quarterfinals
tmilles@thenewstribune.com