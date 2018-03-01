Highlights from Woodinville's buzzer-beating OT win over Kentridge

Skyview's Samaad Hector scored a team-high 18 points and his 10th rebound of the game came in the biggest moment. His put-back finish gave Skyview the late lead to oust Glacier Peak in the first round of the 4A state tournament on Wednesday. Check out the highlights:
Zack Paulsen had 17 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Parker had 15 points and seven rebounds as Curtis got off to a 20-2 lead to start the game in its eventual 66-56 victory over No. 5 Davis. Zack Paulsen was mauled by teammates after the game. Check out the highlights:
Bellarmine Prep was without three-time league MVP Shalyse Smith, a University of Arizona signee, and lost in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament against hot-shooting University of Spokane Valley. Check out the highlights.
Freshman guard Jena Stanard sinks a career-high four 3-pointers, all in the second quarter, to get the No. 8 Falcons going past No. 6 Lake Stevens, 57-42, in the Class 4A girls basketball championships. Next up: No. 1 Central Valley.
J'Raan Brooks scored 14 points and Pierre Crockrell and Marjon Beauchamp each had 19 points as Garfield raced past Wilson in the second half for an 88-54 victory on Saturday in the regional round of the 3A state boys basketball tournament. Garfield secured a bye into the state quarterfinals with the win.
Jaelyn Turner scored 25 points, Landyn Lovelady had 18 points and Alea Yun scored 15 as Life Christian cruised past Orcas Island for its first state girls tournament victory in school history on Saturday, punching its ticket to Spokane Arena.
Kentwood's season ended against Kamiak on Saturday in the regional round of the 4A state tournament. Coach Blake Solomon and senior guard D'Angelo Minnis discuss the defending state champs' final game.