‘When I get dunks, I feel good’: They sparked Federal Way to state semifinals in win over rival Curtis

There’s just something about a dunk.
It hypes the crowd, it hypes the players and it certainly hyped normally reserved Jaden McDaniels.
He stole the ball from a defender and flushed one on the other end to give the Federal Way High School boys basketball team a double-digit lead and it seemed to ignite the Eagles in their 73-60 win over Curtis in the 4A state quarterfinals on Thursday in the Tacoma Dome.
“When I get dunks, I feel good,” said the 6-foot-9 McDaniels, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. “Everything just feels good. I start playing better. Everybody starts playing better. It’s fun.”
Though coach Jerome Collins would just as rather take a layup or a smooth jumper. He doesn’t get all the hype.
“I just don’t know why a dunk means so much to this young generation,” Collins said, shaking his head. “In my mind, it still calculates as two points. You can get a layup or a nice jump shot, but somehow those don’t seem to register as much as, ‘Well, I dunked it. Ah!’”
Collins proceeded to do a dance that could only be presumed as a goofy dunk dance. And that it’s been a while since the 35-year head Eagles coach last dunked.
But that McDaniels dunk came after he flushed an alley-oop. He went from being saddled with foul trouble in the first half and scoring four points to scoring 16 points in the second half, including a tough, jump stop finish to end the third quarter.
Now Federal Way gets to play No. 10 Lewis and Clark at 9 p.m. Friday in the 4A state semifinals in what will be the Eagles’ third semifinal appearance in the past four seasons.
It comes one season after losing in this quarterfinal after a first-round bye against Richland.
“We wanted our guys to be more mentally focused,” Collins said. “Don’t miss out on an opportunity when it’s presented to you. We did a good job of sealing the deal tonight.”
And being the first team in the state tournament to finally slow down Curtis.
Zack Paulsen led the Vikings with 20 points and Jordan Parker added 18, but after they had jumped to a combined 35-2 lead to open their past two games against No. 6 Bothell and No. 5 Davis, Curtis made just 1-of-9 3-pointers in the first half and 8-of-24 shots (33.3 percent).
“Their length bothered us,” Curtis coach Tim Kelly said. “We missed some easy shots in the first half and I think we came into halftime really tight. We didn’t have that looseness we’ve had recently and it showed in a couple of buckets – wide open.”
Federal Way is in the 4A North Puget Sound League and Curtis in the 4A South Puget Sound League. But they’ve played each other five times now the past three seasons, including back-to-back years here in the Tacoma Dome.
And these are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the South Sound. Collins and Kelly have faced each other likely more than they have anybody else, with Collins earning his 595th career victory in his 35 seasons on Thursday and Kelly at 452 wins in his 25 seasons.
“They are just always like that, long and athletic and always good,” Kelly said of Federal Way. “They win state championships and they have a good program, too. It feels like we play Federal Way all the time, and the difference tonight was they’re long and we aren’t. It’s hard for us to get inside and it was really hard today.”
“I have the utmost respect for him and his teams,” Collins said of Kelly. “You know it’s going to be a ball game and they’re going to be well-coached. We’ve had some battles over the years, that’s for sure.”
Federal Way led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and took a 33-22 lead at halftime with Etan Collins scoring 11 of his 19 points in the first half and Jalen Womack hit three of his four 3-pointers. Womack finished with 14 points.
But a 3-pointer from Parker and another jumper the next possession pulled Curtis to within six points. Until Womack hit another 3-pointer and McDaniels got going with his pair of dunks.
And after winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016, Federal Way is hoping to keep the South Sound’s run of 4A dominance going. Curtis, Federal Way and Kentwood have won four of the past five state titles and Federal Way is the lone South Sound team remaining in the field.
McDaniels said he can envision that championship trophy.
“I can’t wait,” he said.
CURTIS
11
11
19
19
--
60
FEDERAL WAY
14
19
17
23
--
73
Curtis: Devante Williams-Byrd 7, Zack Paulsen 20, Jordan Parker 18, Jase Paulsen 4, Amir Simms 4, Soloman McGinnis 2
Federal Way: Marcus Austin 6, Jalen Womack 14, Etan Collins 19 (9 rebounds), Jaden McDaniels 20 (7 rebounds), Jishai Miller 2, Jordan Magee 6, Jaylen Wes-Williams 2, Isiah Hart 4.
