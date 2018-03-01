‘When I get dunks, I feel good’: They sparked Federal Way to state semifinals in win over rival Curtis

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:01 Highlights: Kaden Anderson has 35 points, 13 rebounds but Enumclaw loses to Lewis and Clark in Dome Pause 2:54 Highlights: Jaden McDaniels, Etan Collins lead Federal Way past Curtis into 4A semifinals 2:23 Highlights: Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor repay Bethel, advance to 3A semifinals 1:08 Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson talks Richland matchup, UW signee’s thunderous dunk 1:18 Highlights from West Seattle's season sweep of Seattle Prep 1:35 Highlights: USC signee Kevin Porter Jr.’s 29 points leads Rainier Beach over Wilson 1:04 Highlights of Stanwood's upset of top-ranked Lincoln in the 3A quarterfinals 4:32 Highlights: Stanford twins, Central Valley shut down Kentlake in record-breaking performance 1:39 Highlights from Woodinville's buzzer-beating OT win over Kentridge 1:59 Highlights: Samaad Hector's game-winner lifts Skyview over Glacier Peak in thrilling finish Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jaden McDaniels scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Etan Collins had 19 points and No. 3 Federal Way soared with some acrobatic plays to beat Curtis, 73-60, to advance to the state semifinals. Zack Paulsen led the Vikings with 20 points. check out the highlights. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

