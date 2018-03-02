Is this Central Valley girls basketball team the best of all-time in Class 4A?

Central Valley High School won 52 consecutive games in a row last season before losing in the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament to Bellarmine Prep.
Needless to say, the Bears had a good thing going.
They have a better thing going now.
This was supposed to be their biggest test of the season Friday, facing fellow undefeated 4A powerhouse Moses Lake in the state semifinals.
And top-ranked Central Valley did to the Chiefs what it has done to all of its opponents this season — dismantle them with top-notch defense.
The Bears won easily, 51-33, on Friday in the Tacoma Dome to reach the 4A title game for the first time since 2016.
It is evident to everybody who watches them, and has to devise a scheme to beat them — these Bears have become nearly unbeatable.
“They’ve made a mental decision to up their game,” Moses Lake coach Matt Strophy said. “I mean, they haven’t changed their philosophy. The girls have internalized last season’s loss and said, ‘This is not happening again.’ So they play with a different intensity, a different fire.”
After a tight opening quarter, this game started to change with Central Valley’s fast, flying hands.
Lacie Hull intercepted a pass near midcourt, and took it the rest of the way for a layup. and the Bears broke a 13-13 tie.
A minute later, Hull knocked down a deep 3-pointer, and suddenly the Chiefs were starting to fall off pace, eventually trailing by 10 points at the end of the first half.
“We knew today was going to be really hard — they are a very well-rounded team,” Bears standout Lexie Hull said. “Our whole game, we needed to bring it up one notch.”
Jamie Loera’s 3-pointer cut the Bears’ lead to 32-26, but Moses Lake went the final five minutes, 28 seconds of the third quarter without a field goal.
Central Valley closed the quarter on an 11-2 run. Camryn Skaife buried a pair of 3-pointers for the Bears. And Lacie Hull capped the run with a putback basket with 43 seconds remaining.
Moses Lake went 6:20 of the fourth quarter without making a shot, too.
“We just talked at halftime about coming out and locking down the defense, playing team basketball, being who we are, and doing what we do,” Central Valley caoch Freddie Rehkow said.
The Chiefs were forced into 17 turnovers, including six by Loera, an Arizona State signee who did lead her team with 16 points.
Six of those turnovers were Central Valley steals. The Bears also blocked eight shots.
Now 27-0, they are one game away from a perfect run to a 4A title.
“You’ve got to play it all the way through,” Rehkow said. “We are where we want to be. But we are not done. We have to take care of business. Those kids know that”
