Garfield survives rally by Eastside Catholic, advances to 3A state championship

Slow starts are nothing new for the Garfield boys basketball team.
Neither are victories.
Both things happened again on Friday, as the Bulldogs held off Eastside Catholic 56-48 in the 3A state semifinals to advance to Saturday’s state championship game.
Garfield trailed 5-0 in the early moments of the game and 10-5 late in the first quarter before going on a 17-2 run that gave them control of the game.
“We would like to start faster,” Garfield head coach Brandon Roy said. “With that said, we understand that sometimes we do get off to slow starts. We’ve been able to somewhat adjust and get different rotations to kind of get our offense going. It’s game number 28 and I still don’t know why they start so slow, but this is the time of the year that we’re not going to complain as coaches, we’re just trying to survive and advance.”
Garfield guard PJ Fuller was held scoreless, missing all eight of his field goal attempts, but several players picked up the slack. Most notably, junior point guard Pierre Crockwell Jr., who scored a team-high 17 points.
“It was real important,” Roy said. “With PJ struggling, that’s offense we’re used to having, 18 to 19 points, we were searching and Pierre made some really big 3-pointers. I was just proud of the confidence that he had to take them, because usually he’s a guy that tries to get the other guys going.”
Crockwell Jr. was 6-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the 3-point line. Two of those three 3-pointers came at crucial times in the second half when the Crusaders were threatening to get back in the game.
“I just stepped up in a big way to help my team win,” Crockwell said. “I put the team before me and I just wanted to see us win so badly that I knew I needed to step up.”
After leading early, Eastside Catholic trailed for most of the game. The Crusaders did tie the game at 35 in the final minute of the third quarter, but back-to-back jumpers by Joe Saterfield helped the Bulldogs extend the lead again. Eastside Catholic closed the gap to three in the fourth quarter, but Garfield finished the game on an 11-4 run.
“We knew it was not going to be easy,” Roy said. “We wanted to make sure that we got our guys prepared for a dog fight and getting them to understand, ‘Look, I know you guys are good, but it’s hard to blow teams out in the semifinals.’
“I’m just happy that our guys were able to pull out a really tough game, an emotional game where they had to really work and at times thought they could lose. It’s good for us going into the championship tomorrow.”
Senior Brock Mackenzie led the Crusaders with 21 points.
The Bulldogs will play Rainier Beach, a 73-67 winner over Lincoln in the other semifinal, at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game. The Crusaders play the loser of that game at 11:15 a.m. in the third-fifth place game.
Roy will be going for his second consecutive state championship as a head coach. He led Nathan Hale to the title last year with an undefeated record before taking the job at his alma mater in May.
Eastside Catholic
10
6
19
13
-
48
Garfield
10
13
14
19
-
56
Eastside Catholic: Shane Nowell 12, Nolan Hickman 5, Brock Mackenzie 21, Jaylahn Tuimoloau 7, Griffin Barker 1, Orlando Ashford 0, Syon Blackman 2, Spencer Hunt 0, Silas Ticeson 0, Paul Taylor 0, Chika Nduka 2.
Garfield: Jamon Kemp 6, Eddie Turner 14, PJ Fuller 0, Pierre Crockwell Jr. 17, J Raan Brooks 4, Joe Saterfield, Jorell Saterfield, Marjon Beauchamp 11.
