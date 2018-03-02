More Videos

In 1974, Garfield won the Class 4A title behind Dale Daniels. Now, Dalayah Daniels, his daughter, will lead the Bulldogs in the 3A championship game in the Tacoma Dome Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com
In 1974, Garfield won the Class 4A title behind Dale Daniels. Now, Dalayah Daniels, his daughter, will lead the Bulldogs in the 3A championship game in the Tacoma Dome Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

Just like 44 years ago, a Daniels will lead Garfield back to the state basketball title game

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

March 02, 2018 10:30 PM

Dennis Kloke has been coaching high school basketball for 53 years.

He remembers an intimidating post player from Garfield High School’s 1974 state championship squad named Dale Daniels.

Kloke faced the “better” Daniels on Friday night in the Class 3A girls semifinals.

It is 6-foot-4 sophomore Dalayah Daniels, who led the ninth-ranked Bulldogs past Kloke’s Stanwood squad, 46-40, in the Tacoma Dome.

On a night when both squads showed a little fatigue playing on a third consecutive day, Daniels’ springy legs accounted for a game-high 21 points, 14 rebounds, two blocked shots and many more altered attempts.

The Bulldogs are in the state championship game for the first time since 2005 when they were a Class 4A school.

And the last time a school had the boys and girls in the 3A title game the same year was Rainier Beach in 2004.

“I tell them all the time, it is one thing to talk about (winning a state title), it is another thing to be about it,” Garfield coach Lee Adams said. “Last year, we did a lot of talking about it. This year, we are ... putting actions to the words.”

Adams knows a thing or two about how to win the 3A title. He was the coach at Holy Names Academy that went 29-0 and beat Prairie for the state crown.

As this season has gone on, his Garfield players have inquired more and more about what it would take to reach the pinnacle.

His answer has been simple: Defense.

With Daniels in the middle, the Bulldogs can match up with anybody defensively.

Stanwood was right in the mix for another upset, down 38-25 after Jullian Heichel’s bucket with 7:06 remaining.

After that, the Spartans simply had no zip to their attack. Their coach noticed it, too.

“We weren’t quick to the ball like we normally were,” Kloke said.

Daniels was, and she scored three fourth-quarter baskets — the last one being a 10-foot fadeaway baseline jumper with 2:07 to go, giving the Bulldogs a 44-35 lead.

“She might be better (than her dad) — you can tell him that,” Kloke said. “She has tremendous poise and posture in the post.”

The Spartans went nearly the final seven minutes of the game without a field goal. Garfield also had 20 offensive rebounds that led to 22 second-chance points.

Daniels knows playing in a state title game Saturday night will be special for her team — and her family.

“My dad, for sure,” she said. “He has always been a Bulldog. It is special to him for me to be a Bulldog, too.”

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

