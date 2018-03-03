PHOTOS: Hardwood Classic semifinals

The Gig Harbor girls basketball team celebrates with students and parents after beating West Seattle High School in the girls 3A semifinal game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Emmett Linton of Lincoln loses controls of the ball to the reach of Kevin Porter of Rainier Beach High School in the boys 3A semi-final state championships basketball game at the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Rainier Beach won 73-67.
Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson (32) and Devin Culp (20) celebrate Watson’s game-winning three point shot. Richland played Gonzaga Prep in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Lincoln’s Willie Thomas III (5) is comforted by Rainier Beach head coach Mike Bethea after Lincoln’s loss. Lincoln played Rainier Beach in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Anna Stewart of Gig Harbor is fouled by Grace Sarver of West Seattle High School in the girls 3A semifinal basketball game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Federal Way’s Jalen Womack (3) passes under heavy pressure in the first quarter. Federal Way played Lewis and Clark in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Shadows cast on the court show players in action. Central Valley played Moses Lake in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
With neither owning the ball, Le’Zjon Bonds of Lincoln waits for the whistle that will free him from the embrace of Kendell Williams of Rainier Beach High School in the boys 3A semi-final state championships basketball game at the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Rainier Beach won 73-67.
Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson (32) Jacob Parola (10), and Noah Dryman (33) celebrate Watson’s game-winning three point shot. Richland played Gonzaga Prep in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Fans cheer during the game. Richland played Gonzaga Prep in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Central Valley’s Lexie Hull (10) blocks a shot by Moses Lake’s Kiera McPartland (12) in the second quarter. Central Valley played Moses Lake in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Central Valley’s Tomekia Whitman (23) pulls down a rebound away from Moses Lakes’ Brecka Erdmann (3) in the third quarter. Central Valley played Moses Lake in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Sydney Langworthy of Gig Harbor scoots past Jayla Wilson of West Seattle High School in the girls 3A semifinal basketball game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Head coach Aubrey Shelton of Lincoln High School is frustrated that a call didn’t go his way in the final minutes of the boys 3A semi-final state championships basketball game at the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Rainier Beach won 73-67.
Curtis’ Jase Paulsen (12) is fouled by Enumclaw’s Griffin Webb (3) in the fourth quarter. Curtis played Enumclaw in a consolation bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Maddie Willett of Gig Harbor takes a shot in the girls 3A semifinal basketball game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Richland’s Riley Sorn (52) blocks a shot by Gonzaga Prep’s Liam Lloyd in the second quarter. Richland played Gonzaga Prep in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Former Lincoln player Tre Anderson of Rainier Beach High School makes sure the refs know that he’s being fouled in the finals seconds of the boys 3A semi-final state championships basketball game at the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Rainier Beach won 73-67.
Anthony Braggs (left) and Le’Zjon Bonds of Lincoln are on the floor as Kevin Porter of Rainier Beach High School soars for a loose ball in the boys 3A semi-final state championships basketball game at the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Rainier Beach won 73-67.
Federal Way’s Mykael Henry (4) pulls down a rebound from Lewis and Clark’s Naje Smith (23) in the second quarter. Federal Way played Lewis and Clark in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Meghan Edwards of Gig Harbor and Kelsey Lenzie of West Seattle High School vie for a loose ball in the girls 3A semifinal basketball game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels goes up for a shot in the second quarter against Lewis and Clark’s Ben Merritt. Federal Way played Lewis and Clark in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Rainier Beach’s Kevin Porter (4) blocks a shot by Lincoln’s Willie Thomas III (5) in the first quarter. Lincoln played Rainier Beach in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Lincoln’s Willie Thomas III (5) and Rainier Beach’s Kendall Williams (33) go after a loose ball in the third quarter. Lincoln played Rainier Beach in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Emmett Linton of Lincoln High School takes a long shot in the boys 3A semi-final state championships basketball game at the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Rainier Beach won 73-67.
Garfield’s J Raan Brooks (33) throws down an alley-oop dunk in the third quarter. Garfield played Eastside Catholic in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Federal Way’s Marcus Austin shoots in the second quarter over Lewis and Clark’s Xavier Guillory (13). Federal Way played Lewis and Clark in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Garfield’s PJ Fuller (4) shoots in the third quarter. Garfield played Eastside Catholic in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Garfield’s Eddie Turner (3) pulls down a rebound in the third quarter. Garfield played Eastside Catholic in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Anna Stewart of Gig Harbor struggles to keep the ball inbounds in the girls 3A semifinal basketball game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Eastside Catholic’s Brock Mackenzie (11) drives to the hoop while defended by Garfield’s Marjon Beauchamp (23) in the fourth quarter. Garfield played Eastside Catholic in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
Willie Thomas III of Lincoln is choked with emotion as he hugs head coach Mike Bethea of Rainier Beach High School in the boys 3A semi-final state championships basketball game at the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Rainier Beach won 73-67.
Rainier Beach’s Micah Moore (14) tries to keep a rebound inbounds in the third quarter. Lincoln played Rainier Beach in a semifinal bracket game at the Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, March 2, 2018.
The Gig Harbor girls basketball team gathers on the court after beating West Seattle High School in the girls 3A semifinal game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Grace Neil of Gig Harbor and Meghan Fiso of West Seattle High School vie for a rebound in the girls 3A semifinal basketball game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Maddie Willett of Gig Harbor blocks the path to the basket for Grace Sarver West Seattle High School in the girls 3A semifinal basketball game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Head coach Megan Murray of Gig Harbor in the girls 3A semifinal basketball game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
Brynna Maxwell of Gig Harbor High School takes a shot in the girls 3A semifinal basketball game of the state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 2, 2018. Gig Harbor beat West Seattle, 55-46.
