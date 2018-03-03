More Videos

Jaden McDaniels scored a game-high 27 points in a primetime matchup of tall people against Lewis and Clark's 6-foot-7 Naje Smith and Federal Way rallied to win 62-53 and clinch a spot against Gonzaga Prep in the 4A title game. Check out the highlights. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com
Jaden McDaniels scored a game-high 27 points in a primetime matchup of tall people against Lewis and Clark's 6-foot-7 Naje Smith and Federal Way rallied to win 62-53 and clinch a spot against Gonzaga Prep in the 4A title game. Check out the highlights. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

Jaden McDaniels punches Federal Way back to 4A title game. But can they figure out No. 1 Gonzaga Prep?

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

March 03, 2018 12:35 AM

They missed this feeling.

Welcome back to championship basketball, Federal Way.

“It’s just good to be back,” Federal Way’s Etan Collins said. “It’s so good to be back.”

That was thanks to a dominant performance from 6-foot-9 Jaden McDaniels, who scored a game-high 27 points and went right at Lewis and Clark’s standout 6-foot-7 Naje Smith as the third-ranked Eagles rallied for a 62-53 victory on Friday in the 4A state semifinals in the Tacoma Dome.

One Greater Spokane League team down. Now it gets the pride of that league in No. 1-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga Prep for the 4A state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Dome. It comes two seasons after Federal Way won the second of its back-to-back titles behind current San Diego State forward Jalen McDaniels, Jaden’s older brother.

But more on Saturday’s matchup in a bit.

Federal Way trailed by 10 points at the end of the first quarter Friday. That was about as bad of a quarter as it had played all season.

“I don’t want to lose,” McDaniels said. “We can’t lose. We came too far to lose again.”

So the Eagles outscored Lewis and Clark 23-8 in the second quarter. They used a dominant 16-2 run into halftime.

It started with their pressure defense. And slowing down Smith, who scored eight points in the first quarter and punished Federal Way down low on his way to 24 points and seven rebounds.

Smith, who said he is considering scholarship offers from Boise State University and Eastern Washington, said he knew he had to bring his game against McDaniels.

“I had heard about him and I knew he was a big-time player,” Smith said. “So I knew if I didn’t come out and punch him in the mouth in the beginning he would come out and punch me in the mouth.”

Only McDaniels punched back.

McDaniels scored nine points in the second quarter to pull Federal Way within 22-20 and then Marcus Austin took over, scoring on three consecutive possessions, including a 3-pointer to give the Eagles their first lead before Jalen Womack scored on a fallaway layup just before the halftime buzzer.

But what really seemed to spark Federal Way was when Lewis and Clark’s Jonny Love hit a 3-pointer in front of the Eagles bench before he turned and wagged his tongue at them right before the end of the first quarter to make it 16-6 LC.

“We just knew that if we started playing defense the way we play defense we’re going to be good,” said Collins, who finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

But doubt?

“Naw, naw,” He smiled. “I have a lot of faith in my teamamtes. We refuse to lose. We just refuse to lose.”

Federal Way’s forced turnovers on three of four possessions, sandwiched around Smith’s and-1 dunk near the end of the third quarter. But McDaniels followed with a three-point play of his own, just after hitting a 3-pointer, and Federal Way took a 43-35 lead into the final quarter.

The Eagles kept Lewis and Clark at bay the rest of the way.

But that McDaniels-Smith matchup was a sight to see.

“It was fun,” McDaniels said. “It’s fun having competition because during the regular season there was really nobody. It was easy. Having dudes like (Smith) helps me and we’re helping each other with our game.

“But I had to chill him down a little bit.”

This game showed McDaniels’ evolution as a player from his sophomore season. He no longer spends most of his time behind the 3-point line. He had three tough three-point plays in the paint, he hit a 3-pointer (though he missed five), and he isolated defenders on the wing.

McDaniels, a junior who already has scholarship offers from UW, Arizona, San Diego State and others, also had a punishing block he spiked off the backboard.

“He’s got that skillset and he can hurt you in a variety of ways,” Federal Way coach Jerome Collins said. “He’s transitioned into a nightmare matchup.”

But it will face matchup nightmare in Gonzaga Prep’s Anton Watson, a 6-foot-7 versatile junior who is committed to Gonzaga University. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime on Saturday to beat No. 2-ranked Richland the game right before Federal Way’s.

Jerome Collins knows the Eagles will have their work cut out if they want to win their fourth state title in school history and third in the past four seasons. Gonzaga Prep is just as athletic as Federal Way and ultra-physical. One of its starting post players is University of Washington-bound tight end Devin Culp.

“They are very physical. Very,” said Jerome Collins, the 35-year coach who earned his 596th career victory Friday night. “It’s going to be a challenge. It really will.”

He remembers facing Gonzaga Prep two season ago, when Federal Way needed a game-winning bucket from Ferron Flavors to win that semifinal matchup before beating Kentwood in the state title. And that also came after beating Naje Smith and Lewis and Clark in the quarterfinals.

“They physically manhandled us in the first half in that one,” Jerome Collins said. “It’s a great opportunity, though. Two good teams playing for a state title. What more could you want?”

No. 3 Federal Way

6

23

14

19

--

62

No. 19 Lewis and Clark

16

8

11

18

--

53

Federal Way: Marcus Austin 9, Jalen Womack 7, Etan Collins 8, Jaden McDaniels 27, Jishai Miller 9, Mykael Henry 2.

Gonzaga Prep: Griffin Effenberger 6, Xavier Guillory 4, Jonny Love 15, Naje Smith 24, Jacob Proost 4.

