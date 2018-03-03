W.F. West weathered Foss, Demetrius Crosby’s final heave as Bearcats stun defending champs

More Videos

Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach 2:21

Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach

Pause
Highlights: Jaden McDaniels-Naje Smith was a battle of bigs. But Federal Way tops Lewis and Clark to clinch title trip 3:45

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels-Naje Smith was a battle of bigs. But Federal Way tops Lewis and Clark to clinch title trip

Highlights: Trevante Anderson leads Rainier Beach with 27 points in win over his former team, Lincoln 4:39

Highlights: Trevante Anderson leads Rainier Beach with 27 points in win over his former team, Lincoln

Highlights: Anton Watson big shot, big dunks just enough in OT win over Richland 1:46

Highlights: Anton Watson big shot, big dunks just enough in OT win over Richland

Highlights: Brynna Maxwell, Maddie Willett have Gig Harbor playing for first state title with win over West Seattle 3:15

Highlights: Brynna Maxwell, Maddie Willett have Gig Harbor playing for first state title with win over West Seattle

W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss 1:13

W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss

Highlights: Garfield ends Stanwood's unexpected run in 3A semifinals 1:02

Highlights: Garfield ends Stanwood's unexpected run in 3A semifinals

Top highlight: Gonzaga commit Anton Watson buries game-winning 3-pointer in OT to send team to 4A title 0:24

Top highlight: Gonzaga commit Anton Watson buries game-winning 3-pointer in OT to send team to 4A title

Highlights: No. 1 Central Valley girls win matchup of unbeatens in 4A semifinals 0:57

Highlights: No. 1 Central Valley girls win matchup of unbeatens in 4A semifinals

Foss’ Demetrius Crosby talks about return to 2A state semifinals 0:50

Foss’ Demetrius Crosby talks about return to 2A state semifinals

WF West Boys win over Foss 53-50. They play Lynden for the 2A state title. Dave Weber lsmith@theolympian.com
WF West Boys win over Foss 53-50. They play Lynden for the 2A state title. Dave Weber lsmith@theolympian.com

High School Sports

W.F. West weathered Foss, Demetrius Crosby’s final heave as Bearcats stun defending champs

By Dave Weber

Contributing writer

March 03, 2018 01:16 AM

YAKIMA

Twice this week, W.F. West High School came from behind to stage upsets that landed the Bearcats in Friday night’s 2A state tournament semi-finals.

This time, though there were some dicey moments near the end, ninth-ranked W.F. West never trailed, built as much as a 14-point lead and held on for a 53-50 victory over last year’s state champion, Foss, at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

“We’ve been tough all year but it’s really started to gel these past few weeks,” said Bearcats coach Chris White. “These guys are resilient. They love each other and believe in each other. They loved the process and the journey.”

In their first round win over North Kitsap and a quarterfinal defeat of top-ranked Selah, the Bearcats had to come from behind. This time, W.F. West (23-4) played consistently, scoring 14 points in each of the first three quarters and holding off the Falcons (21-4), even after they cut the lead to a single point, 51-50, near the end.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I was so proud of my seniors’ mental toughness,” White said. “It’s like a storm when you’re playing against (Foss pressure) defense. They have tremendous speed and athleticism we can’t simulate in practice. It is like a 98-mph fast ball, you have to just be tough and stand in there.”

The Bearcats played some defense of their own, leading 14-3 after one period and not allowing a field goal until a Demetrius Crosby drive to the basket early in the second quarter.

“We weren’t who we are during the first 16 minutes tonight,” said Foss coach Mike Cocke. “You play 25 games and you get here and forget what those first 25 games were like. We fouled too much, gave them 16 free throws in the first half.”

By the time the game was over, four W.F. West players had each made six free throws, including Brandon White, who led the Bearcats with 18 points, Bailey Cooper who scored 14 and Jordan Thomas, who just reached double figures with 10. White, who made 4 of 7 three-point attempts and didn’t take a shot inside the arc, also added 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Crosby led Foss with 23 points while Micah Pollard added 11 and Kenzel Massey nine.

Brandon White has always been confident, but appreciates the way the 2A tournament has played out.

“We all wanted to play for the state championship and we worked hard to get here,” he said. “But I don’t think we really believed until we started playing here.”

W.F. West advances to Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship game, where a foe they might not be too excited to see will be waiting. Lynden thumped W.F. West, 73-46, in the regional round back on February 24. But the Whites, father and son, coach and player, think this time may be different.

“We had a rough time, but I like our chances this time,” said Chris White. “We’re playing with house money.”

“I think we’re going to play better than we did the last time,” said Brandon White. “We’re really fired up and I think we’re going to bring out best game.”

Foss will play for the third-place trophy at 1 p.m. against Mark Morris.

preps@thenewstribune.com

Foss

3

15

13

19

-

50

W.F. West

14

14

14

11

-

53

F – Crosby 23, Pollard 11, Kelly 4, Barnes 1, Marlier, Santa-Cruz, Carter, Leufroy 2, Massey 9.

WFW – Wollan 6, Thomas 10, B. White 18, C. White 2, Cooper, Yarter, Kelly, Dobyns, Baker, Jones 3, Speck.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach 2:21

Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach

Pause
Highlights: Jaden McDaniels-Naje Smith was a battle of bigs. But Federal Way tops Lewis and Clark to clinch title trip 3:45

Highlights: Jaden McDaniels-Naje Smith was a battle of bigs. But Federal Way tops Lewis and Clark to clinch title trip

Highlights: Trevante Anderson leads Rainier Beach with 27 points in win over his former team, Lincoln 4:39

Highlights: Trevante Anderson leads Rainier Beach with 27 points in win over his former team, Lincoln

Highlights: Anton Watson big shot, big dunks just enough in OT win over Richland 1:46

Highlights: Anton Watson big shot, big dunks just enough in OT win over Richland

Highlights: Brynna Maxwell, Maddie Willett have Gig Harbor playing for first state title with win over West Seattle 3:15

Highlights: Brynna Maxwell, Maddie Willett have Gig Harbor playing for first state title with win over West Seattle

W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss 1:13

W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss

Highlights: Garfield ends Stanwood's unexpected run in 3A semifinals 1:02

Highlights: Garfield ends Stanwood's unexpected run in 3A semifinals

Top highlight: Gonzaga commit Anton Watson buries game-winning 3-pointer in OT to send team to 4A title 0:24

Top highlight: Gonzaga commit Anton Watson buries game-winning 3-pointer in OT to send team to 4A title

Highlights: No. 1 Central Valley girls win matchup of unbeatens in 4A semifinals 0:57

Highlights: No. 1 Central Valley girls win matchup of unbeatens in 4A semifinals

Foss’ Demetrius Crosby talks about return to 2A state semifinals 0:50

Foss’ Demetrius Crosby talks about return to 2A state semifinals

Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach

View More Video