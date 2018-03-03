W.F. West weathered Foss, Demetrius Crosby’s final heave as Bearcats stun defending champs

2:21 Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach Pause

3:45 Highlights: Jaden McDaniels-Naje Smith was a battle of bigs. But Federal Way tops Lewis and Clark to clinch title trip

4:39 Highlights: Trevante Anderson leads Rainier Beach with 27 points in win over his former team, Lincoln

1:46 Highlights: Anton Watson big shot, big dunks just enough in OT win over Richland

3:15 Highlights: Brynna Maxwell, Maddie Willett have Gig Harbor playing for first state title with win over West Seattle

1:13 W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss

1:02 Highlights: Garfield ends Stanwood's unexpected run in 3A semifinals

0:24 Top highlight: Gonzaga commit Anton Watson buries game-winning 3-pointer in OT to send team to 4A title

0:57 Highlights: No. 1 Central Valley girls win matchup of unbeatens in 4A semifinals