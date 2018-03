They’ll get one more game. Here are the rosters and schedules for this weekend’s all-state basketball games at Curtis and King’s

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 157 TNT top 10: The best plays from the WIAA state high school basketball championships Pause 187 Meet this year's TNT All-Area boys basketball team 47 High School student seals win after nailing a nearly full-court buzzer beater 141 Watch: What motivates you? The News Tribunes 2017-18 All-Area boys basketball team 202 Watch: What motivates you? The News Tribune's 2017-18 All-Area Girls Basketball Team 177 Highlights: Pierre Crockrell Jr. leads Garfield to 3A title over Rainier Beach 312 Watch: Brynna Maxwell, Maddie Willett lead Gig Harbor celebration. Tides earn first state championship 303 Highlights: Anton Watson, Jaden McDaniels put on show but Gonzaga Prep edges Federal Way for 4A title 81 Highlights from Central Valley's dominant win over Woodinville in 4A title game 140 Highlights: Brandon Roy is headed to back-to-back state titles, this time as Garfield's basketball coach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The News Tribune selects the top 10 plays from the WIAA state basketball championships in the Tacoma Dome, including a pair of game-winners (one from Gonzaga Prep's Anton Watson) and some eye-opening dunks from Rainier Beach's Kevin Porter Jr. and Lewis and Clark's Naje Smith. TJ Cotterill t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

