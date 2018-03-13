Austin Grondahl pinch hit, and his homer capped Sumner’s narrow win over Bonney Lake; Drea Schwaier has Yelm back and cruising

BASEBALL
Top Performer: Austin Grondahl, Sumner
Go-ahead pinch-hit home run in Sumner’s 3-2 win over Bonney Lake
Steilacoom 14, Lakes 1: The Sentinels blew out the Lancers behind strong pitching by Cameron Horne who allowed no runs and only two hits while getting four strikeouts in three innings pitched.
Never miss a local story.
“Our hitters started to put the ball in play,” Steilacoom coach Eric Garrett said. “My four, five, six guys (Ryan Smith, Jared Jacobs, and Horne) put it in play.”
The onus then fell to the Lancers’ defense who couldn’t hold up under an explosion of offense in the second inning where Steilacoom scored 10 of its 14 runs.
“We put pressure on their defense and they started kicking it around,” Garrett said. “Between Smith and Jacobs hitting doubles with guys on bases we really maximized our runs.”
Kentlake 3, Auburn Riverside 2: Zach Archibald led the Falcons over the Ravens helping his team on both offense as well as defense.
Archibald pitched for four innings and got five strikeouts while only allowing two hits and one run.
Offensively, he helped to get the runs needed by going 1-for-1 and coming in for one of his team’s runs that put them just over their opponents.
Liberty of Issaquah 9, Auburn Mountainview 8: The Patriots narrowly edged the Lions beyond strong hitting by Trevor Curl in AMV coach Glen Walker’s matchup against his former team.
Curl was perfect going 3-for-3 which gave him one RBI and two runs scored for Liberty, which held on to its late lead despite the Lions scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning to make it interesting.
Nate Wheeldreyer went 3-for-4 at the plate for Auburn Mountainview with an RBI and three runs scored. And Cooper White was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Sumner 3, Bonney Lake 2: In a low scoring game every run matters and the two RBIs from TCU-bound (football) Ben Wilson were crucial to give the Spartans a win over the Panthers in the nonleague rivalry game.
But it was Austin Grondahl’s solo home run in the bottom of the fifth that made the difference.
He was pinch-hitting and sent a 1-2 pitch out to center field for the dinger that broke the 2-2 tie after Bonney Lake knotted it up with two runs in the top half of the inning.
Wilson’s single in the third inning gave Sumner a 2-0 lead when Bryan Falk and Cody Chavis scored.
Bonney Lake’s Matthew Gretler was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Adam Fahsel was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a run scored.
But it was otherwise a pitcher’s duel. Sumner’s Kyle Van Hout pitched five strong innings, allowing two runs and striking out four, while Grant Sherrod closed it out with no hits in two innings of relief. Bonney Lake’s Kaiden Hammond allowed five hits and three runs in five innings with six strikeouts.
GIRLS TENNIS
Top Performer: Ashley Serquina, Lakes
Won No.1 singles in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in 4-1 victory over Steilacoom
Lakes 4, Steilacoom 1: The Lancers nearly swept the Sentinels who won the No. 2 singles but lost everything else.
“I think we have a pretty strong varsity team, I really do,” Lakes coach Kerry Lawson said. “It’s stronger than last year I think.”
The standout for the team was the No. 1 singles player Ashley Serquina, who was subbing in for Geomari Nicolo the team’s usual player in that slot. She won 6-1, 6-1.
SOFTBALL
Top Performer: Drea Schwaier, Yelm
5IP, 2H, 0R, 12K, 1-for-3, R, RBI
Tumwater 9, North Thurston 1: The Thunderbirds were nearly unstoppable in their dominant win over the Rams.
The standout was Savannah Owen who was strong both pitching and hitting. She pitched for four innings and only allowed one hit and one run while getting five strikeouts.
Offensively, Owen was 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs.
Yelm 8, Aberdeen 0: The Tornados didn’t let in a single run behind strong pitching by Drea Schwaier who threw for five innings and only gave up two hits while getting 12 strikeouts.
Schwaier also capitalized offensively getting a run and an RBI.
To view box scores, go to preps.thenewstribune.com
To report a box score, call 253-597-8680 (between 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)
Email: preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Comments