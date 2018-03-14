Gilbert De La Luz’s hat trick leads Franklin Pierce over Enumclaw; Gig Harbor shuts out Central Kitsap

Boys Soccer
Top Performer: Gilbert De La Luz, Franklin Pierce
Scored three goals in the 4-1 win over Enumclaw
Gig Harbor 2, Central Kitsap 0: The Tides came out to play a consistent and physical game against the Cougars and came away with the win.
Both goals for the Tides came late in both halfs. The first came from Dylan Horwath when he got the pass from Trevin Snell and got past the Cougar defenders to score in the 32nd minute.
The other goal came courtesy of Max Frank off a deflected pass. He went 1-on-1 with the Cougar goalkeeper and capitalized with a volley shot in the 67th minute.
“Our backline kept the goalies free,” said Gig Harbor coach Joe Russ. “They got some balls past the defenders but the keepers were aggressive in getting them.”
Blaze Mangolna and Winston Sappenfield combined for the shutout for the Tides.
Rogers 1, Bellarmine Prep 0: A penalty kick from Sam Tafolla was the difference in the win for the Rams.
In the 38th minute, Tafolla lined up the ball against the Lions’ keeper and scored the lone goal of the match. From then on, it was a stalemate.
“Our guys played really hard, they did a good job organizing defensively, and transitioning from defense to offense,” said Rogers coach JR Farias. “Austin Tugman had a tremendous game. They would get behind our back line, but Tugman came up with some really big saves.”
Tugman made several big saves down the line to keep his sheet clean for the Tides. The Lions too stepped up their defense as nobody else scored in the rest of the match.
Franklin Pierce 4, Enumclaw 1: Gilbert De La Luz reached the elusive hat trick in soccer, scoring three goals in a span of 35 minutes.
The first of his goals came in the third minute, then six minutes later in the ninth minute, he scored again. With a 2-0 advantage, the Cardinals scored again in the 38th minute and it was DeLaLuz again.
The only non-De La Luz goal scored by the Cardinals was by Alejandro Chavez in the 40th minute. The Hornets got one back in the 48th minute as Haidyn Fry scored off the Nick Hoyer assist.
Puyallup 5, Curtis 0: Ethan Carlson and Dane Helle each had a goal and an assist as the Vikings of Puyallup opened their season with a shutout against rival Curtis.
Brandon Limes and Owen Ebner shared the shutout in goal for Puyallup.
Puyallup’s other goals came from Spencer Lovett, Logan Oyama and Craig Johnson. Puyallup led 2-0 before scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes.
Baseball
Top Performer: Trey Hunt, Kennedy Catholic
Hunt went 1-for-3 with two runs batted in in the 8-2 loss to the Skyline Spartans.
Skyline 8, Kennedy Catholic 2: The Lancers couldn’t keep up with the early scoring of the Spartans as they mustered two runs on five hits.
Trey Hunt went 1-for-3 and drove both of those runs in the top of the third inning when he singled to center field. However, he would be thrown out at second trying to stretch it to a double.
Ethan Rhoades also went 2-for-3 for the Lancers.
