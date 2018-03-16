Brooke Nelson faced 16 batters ... the UW commit struck out 14 in Bonney Lake shutout; Kentlake baseball keeps rolling after state-title appearance

SOFTBALL
Top Performer: Brooke Nelson, Bonney Lake
14 strikeouts, 5 IP in 12-0 win over Gig Harbor
Bonney Lake 12, Gig Harbor 0 (5 innings): Brooke Nelson faced 16 batters as the UW commit. One reached on an error in the first inning, and one popped out in the fourth.
Never miss a local story.
The other 14 were all strikeouts.
“Brooke was solid. She's a two-year starter, has a lot of experience and she's a seasoned veteran,” said Bonney Lake coach Andrew Sage. “She had great rise ball and a great curve, got really good results.”
Nelson was absolutely good, striking out 10 of 11 batters until Lauren Forseth popped up in the fourth inning.
The Panthers also had a great offensive outing as well, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first and tacking the other four an inning later. Shelby Welfringer had the big bat on the day for 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored.
“Welfringer is great. A two-year starter as a junior,” Sage said. “She is everything we want.”
Anna Hook, Grace Brown and Hailee Hagins all drove in two runs as well for the Panthers.
Todd Beamer 12, Foss 11: There was lots of offense in the Titans win over the Falcons, despite both pitchers going the distance.
In a tie game in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lauren Angelot singled through the gap at short to drive in Hailey Tyree as the winning run. The Titans shut down the Falcons in the top half of the seventh to seal it.
Callie Davis smacked a home run in her 2-for-4 day for the Titans, driving in two; and Angelot was the source of offense as she went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI.
Eatonville 20, Washington 2: Kaitlyn Rath had herself a game to remember.
The junior not only led the Cruisers to their second win of the season, she did it with four hits, including a home run, and five RBI to hand the Patriots their first loss of the season.
With Eatonville leading 6-1 going into the fourth inning, it exploded for 12 runs. Mackenzie Waller chipped in the run-scoring frenzy with three hits and three RBI.
With the win, the Cruisers have outscored their opponents 33-14 so far this season.
Auburn 13, Kentlake 1: Kiana Adams continues to be dominant in the 2018 season.
She took to the circle and earned herself her second win of the season. In both of her wins, she has allowed just two runs, while the Trojans have plated 22.
In the win over the Falcons, Adams went five innings and struck out eight. On the offensive side, Charity Sevaaetasi led Auburn with three hits including a double and a home run and five RBI.
In the loss, Kentlake was led by Kylee Moen, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
BASEBALL
Top Performer: Jeffrey Fahnlander, Emerald Ridge
Batted 4-for-4 with 2 2Bs, 2 RBI in 15-5 win over Decatur
Mount Rainier Lutheran 8, Seattle Lutheran 4: A big second inning for the Hawks and a big day at the plate for Josh Unrau.
The second inning is where the Hawks did most of their damage as the five-run inning started off with Unrau’s double. Then a few walks and base hits later, the Hawks found themselves in control with a 6-0 lead.
Unrau finished his day going 2-for-2, knocking in two doubles and two RBI.
Another Hawk that had a pretty good day was Cole Glasser. Glasser went 2-for-2 without the ball leaving the infield as he beat out both throws. Glasser is pulling double duty for the Hawks as he is also on the track team, thus the speed for two infield hits.
The Saints were led by Brandon Lick as he went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI
Todd Beamer 11, Wilson 1: The Titans rebounded in a big way after their loss to Curtis by plating their highest run total of the season in the win over the Rams.
Marques Richards continued his hot start to the season going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Colin Floyd went 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Like Richards, Beamer had yet another solid outing from pitcher Tommy Davis. Davis pitched three innings with three strikeouts to earn the win.
Brendan Jones led Wilson, going 1-for-3 and had an RBI. The Rams drop to 0-3 on the season.
Emerald Ridge 15, Decatur 5: The Jaguars jumped all over the Gators as they scored eight runs in the first three innings, then seven more in the fifth.
Jeffrey Fahnlander found his way on base in all four of the at-bats he had, knocking in two doubles and two RBI as well. Cade Hamel and Jake Stoner both went 3-for-4 with a double. Hamel drove in two, and Stoner drove in three.
The Gators’ Nick Orr drove in two runs as well, despite his 0-for-2 day.
River Ridge 6, Steilacoom 3: Alex Noll went the distance for the Hawks as he notched nine strikeouts and no walks in his seven innings pitched.
Noll got some offense early as the Hawks scored two runs in the top of the first inning. Sam Flynn and Dillan Crouch were the top batters as well.
Flynn went 3-for-4, driving in two; and Crouch was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
The Sentinels tried to make a late comeback by scoring one in the sixth and seventh but fell short. Brian Smith and Ryan Wiegman were their best batters as Smith went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Wiegman went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Kentlake 5, Auburn Mountainview 1: One year after reaching the 4A state title game, the Falcons have yet to lose thus far this season, and have outscored their opponents 17-5.
Kentlake needed just nine hits to produce five runs in its win over the Lions. Jacob Butler led the Falcons with three hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Luke Von Goedert earned the win for Falcons on the mound. He threw four innings and struck out seven. Willis Cresswell had Auburn Mountainview’s lone RBI.
Cascade Christian 11, Klahowya 6: After falling just short in their opener against Orting, the Cougars bounced back in a big way with the win over the Eagles.
Klahowya led 6-3 going into the sixth inning, but Cascade Christian was able to put a six-run inning together to come from behind and get the win.
Isaac Sipe led the inning with a leadoff walk, and he scored the first of the six runs off a Matthew Woolery single.
To view box scores, go to preps.thenewstribune.com
To report a box score, call 253-597-8680 (between 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)
Email: preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Comments