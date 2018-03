Highlights: USC-bound Kevin Porter Jr., Wichita State signee Erik Stevenson put on show, but 4A team gets all-state win

USC signee Kevin Porter Jr., Wichita State-bound Erik Stevenson and UConn signee Emmitt Matthews Jr. were just a few of some of the most talented players in the state to compete in the all-state games at Curtis High School on Saturday, where the 4A team beat the 3A team behind Enumclaw's Kaden Anderson, who scored a game-high 24 points. Check out the highlights.