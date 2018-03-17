Jason Sauer pitches South Kitsap past Kentwood in 13-inning thriller; Kiana Adams delivers in the circle and the plate for Auburn softball

Baseball
Top Performer: Jason Sauer, South Kitsap
7 IP, 6 Ks, 0 R in 6-5 win in 13 innings over Kentwood
South Kitsap 6, Kentwood 5 (13 innings): It lasted almost two full games, but the Wolves were able to outlast the Conquerors, thanks to the pitching of Jason Sauer.
After the Wolves scored the tying run in the top of the seventh, Sauer pitched the final seven innings to completely shut down the Conquerors. He gave up no runs and struck out six.
The game-winning run was scored in wild fashion as PJ Moritz scored for the Wolves after Jake Moore threw a wild pitch in the top of the 13th. That would be the last run scored as Sauer got two fly outs and a strikeout in the bottom half of the 13th.
Moritz went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for South Kitsap.
Sehome 2, River Ridge 1: The Hawks faced a pitcher that had some serious heat, reaching the low 80s and stopping the Hawks from any scoring until their one run in the 7th.
Evan Kingma cruised through the game until the seventh when Sehyun Park drove in the Hawks’ lone run to break up the shutout.
River Ridge 5, Bellingham 2: The Hawks would turn it around against the Red Raiders, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh for the win.
“We saw a guy in the first game that threw low 80s and had a good curve,” said River Ridge coach Chad Arko. “The kid we faced had a decent curve but didn't throw as hard, we had to adjust and it stunned us.”
In the top of the seventh inning, the Hawks were down 2-1 to the Red Raiders. After a couple of base hits, a walk, and a balk, Jeter Larson drove in the final run with a hit of his own. He would go 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Bonney Lake 7, Union 5: Kaiden Hammond got it done at the plate and on the mound in the Panthers win over the Titans.
The Panthers scored all seven of their runs in the first inning, when Hammond went 1-for-2 with a double and drove in two runs. Hammond would also throw four innings, striking out four and giving up three earned runs.
Braydon Tressler would also go 1-for-2 with two RBI as well.
Southridge 11, Bonney Lake 9: Despite getting out to an early lead, the Panthers couldn’t keep up with the Suns as a five-run fourth inning was the difference.
The Panthers were up 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth and a series of walks and hit batters walked in three runs for the Suns in that inning. Nick Grade was the only batter to get a base hit that drove in a run.
Jake Harvey went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, driving in four for the Suns. Wesley Hickman also went a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI.
Leading the Panthers was Gavyn Tinsley, whose only hit was a double on the day. He drove in four runs and scored once.
Mount Tahoma 6, North Creek 4: Coy Howard went the distance for the T-Birds as he threw all seven innings, striking out five and giving up four runs.
The T-Birds and Jaguars traded runs over the middle innings until Mount Tahoma scored the two go-ahead runs in the top of the sixth.
Andruw Rebelez led the T-Birds with a 1-for-4 day where he drove in two runs. Joshua Phan also went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. For the Jaguars, they were led by Emmett Ward as he went 2-for-4, with an RBI and a run.
Softball
Top Performer: Kiana Adams, Auburn
Complete game, 2 R, 4 H, 7 Ks; 1-4, HR, 3 RBI
Yelm 6, Puyallup 3: After falling behind early to the Vikings, the Tornados came back and scored six runs through the final two innings for the come-from-behind win to remain undefeated.
Behind Autumn Murphy’s two-RBI double, Puyallup jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, but Yelm slowly worked its way back in the game, scoring two runs in the sixth inning.
In the seventh inning, the Tornados produced four more runs behind crucial RBI hits from Tayelyn Cutler (2-for-4, four RBI) and Andrea Schwaier (2-for-3, two RBI).
Auburn Mountainview 13, Lake Washington 6: The Lions bounced back after suffering their first loss of the season earlier in the day with a win over the Kangaroos.
Lily Hope was a major contributor in the process, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Emily Bartholomew also had three hits and two RBI for Auburn Mountainview.
Caitlyn Rhoades earned the win in the circle for the Lions, going six innings and striking out six. Through three games this season, Auburn Mountainview has outscored its opponents 38-14.
Auburn 11, Bellevue 2: For the first time this season, the Trojans actually trailed by two runs after the first inning.
It didn’t last long, though. After Auburn got one back in the second, it broke the game open with a five-run third inning.
Kiana Adams opened the scoring with a two-run home run. After a walk and a single, Hailey Browne launched an RBI double to center field, and Carly Ross followed with a two-RBI double.
Adams went a complete game in the circle where she struck out seven.
