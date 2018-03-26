Northwest Shootout rosters set, with 5 players from South Sound schools representing Washington

Rosters are set for the another Washington vs. Oregon showdown.
The 2018 Northwest Shootout, which features All-Star seniors from each state, will be held April 14.
The girls game will begin at 4 p.m. at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, with the boys game immediately following at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Never miss a local story.
This year, five players from South Sound high schools were invited to the annual event, including Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr., Timberline’s Erik Stevenson, Enumclaw’s Kaden Anderson, Bellarmine Prep’s Shalyse Smith and Kentridge’s Morgan Gary.
Full rosters for the boys and girls teams are listed below:
WASHINGTON BOYS
Nic Lynch, Seattle Prep
Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach
Eddie Turner, Garfield
Trevante Anderson, Rainier Beach
Brock Mackenzie, Eastside Catholic
CJ Elleby, Cleveland
OREGON BOYS
Alexis Angeles, Tualatin
Teron Bradford, Oregon City
Jay Elmore, South Eugene
Jake Estep, Beaverton
Filip Fullerton, Southridge
Kyle Greeley, West Salem
Bryce Sloan, Lincoln
Matt Van Tassell, Mountain View
Teagan Quitoriano, Sprague
Aaron Baune, McMinnville
WASHINGTON GIRLS
Jamie Loera, Moses Lake
Lacie Hull, Central Valley
Morgan Gary, Kentridge
Abby Rathbun, Moses Lake
Kylee Griffin, Lake Stevens
Jade Loville, Skyline
Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep
Gina Marxen, Eastlake
Sienna Swannack, Lakeside
OREGON GIRLS
Natalie Hoff, Southridge
Maggie Freeman, Southridge
Lexie Pritchard, West Linn
Taycee Wedin, La Salle Prep
Ciara James, Clackamas
Hannah Myers, Canby
Halle Wright, Cascade
Reed Hazard, Lincoln
Katie Mayhue, South Albany
Kailey Doutt, McNary
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments