W.F. West’s Brandon White throws a no-no; Sidney Booth rolls for Puyallup

Baseball
Top Performer: Brandon White, W.F. West
White threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the Bearcats 6-0 win over the Black Hills Wolves.
W.F. West 6, Black Hills 0: Brandon White came as advertised in the Bearcats’ game against the Wolves as he tossed a no-hitter, and was a runner reaching on error shy of a perfect game.
The future Washington State University pitcher cruised through the game as he struck out 13 Wolves in front of a crowd that had pro scouts watching.
“He was very efficient, he attacked the strike zone,” said Black Hills coach Todd Venable. “I bet he did it less than 80-90 pitches. He had an overpowering fastball."
White was helped out offensively by Brock Jones and Lane Douglass, as they went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, and 2-for-4 respectively.
Kentwood 7, Kennedy Catholic 6: It took nine innings, but the Conquerors bested the Lancers in a back-and-forth effort between the two teams.
The game was like a pendulum swinging in the air; the Lancers went up by a couple runs, the Conquerors would come back to tie and take the lead.
After tying the game in the bottom of the sixth off a bases-loaded triple by Garret Kollar, the Lancers tied the game up once again but it would force the game to go into extra innings.
It wouldn’t be until the top of the ninth when Mateo Hernandez would walk, take second on a Davis Zerr single, and advance to third on a wild pitch to set up Jake Moore.
Moore lined the ball to third, but it was enough space for Hernandez to score the go-ahead and winning run. Matt Franceschina would hold down the final inning, getting two quick groundouts, giving up a single and striking out Jaiden Harrington to win it.
Franceschina and Moore were a combined 3-for-7 with four RBI and two runs scored. The Lancers’ Trey Hunt went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI and run scored.
Puyallup 7, Emerald Ridge 1: The Vikings scored early and often in their game against the Jaguars, holding onto victory behind Justin Maggerise’s pitching.
Maggerise didn’t have a long outing, but he did limit the Jaguars in three and one-third innings pitched. Of the 10 outs that Maggerise recorded, five were strikeouts; and he was responsible for the Jaguars only earned run.
Eric Peterson had a productive day going 1-for-3 and driving in two runs for the Vikings. Brayden Molmen went 2-for-3 as well, scoring a run.
Andrew Gideon was responsible for driving the one run for the Jaguars as he went 1-for-2 with said RBI. And despite Cody Bentley going 2-for-3 with a double, he could not find his way home.
Kentridge 9, Kentlake 1: The Falcons suffered their first loss of the season to the Chargers as Mike Callia and Cameron Hale combined to shut them down.
In Callia’s only inning, JJ Lemming would single for the Falcons, make his way to third on a stolen base and sacrifice, and score on a wild pitch.
But that would be it for the Falcons as Callia was replaced by Cameron Hale. Hale shut down the Falcons in the final six innings, striking out six and only giving up five hits.
The Chargers had plenty of offense to go around as well, starting with Callia. He would go 1-for-4 with two runs batted in, and Kody Darcy would finish 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Curtis 12, Graham-Kapowsin 4: The Vikings capitalized on good at-bats and put the pressure on the Eagles to get ahead early and pile the runs up.
Curtis scored eight runs in the first three innings against the Eagles, then posted the last four in their half of the fifth inning.
"We put together good at-bats and put pressure on them,” said Curtis coach Bryan Robinson. “We did a good job of putting the ball in play and had the mentality of ‘next guy up’.”
Leading the Vikings were Noah Claxton, Kyle Russell, and Keegan Stancato. Claxton did the most damage for the Vikings as he went 2-for-3 and driving in four.
Russell was behind him with a 3-for-4 day with two RBI and three runs scored and Stancato went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored as well.
Softball
Top Performer: Sidney Booth, Puyallup
7IP, 15K, R; 1-3, HR, 3RBI
Auburn 7, Todd Beamer 1: Kiana Adams led the Trojans to a dominant win over the Titans nearly shutting them out in the game.
Adams pitched seven innings getting 13 strikeouts and only allowing a single run.
She also would go 1-for-3 on the offense with a home run, an RBI and a run.
The Titans led briefly in the second inning but never again after the Trojans tied the game in the third inning and then blew the game open getting three in the fifth followed by three in the sixth.
Puyallup 7, Bellarmine Prep 1: It was a relatively close game between the Vikings and the Lions up until the bottom of the sixth when Puyallup pulled far away.
Sidney Booth was on fire both offensively and defensively as she led her team to victory.
From the mound, Booth pitched a near perfect game for all seven innings allowing only a single run and four hits while getting 15 strikeouts.
Offensively, she was a force to be reckoned with getting a three-run home run in the sixth that helped to put the Vikings far out of reach of any comeback the Lions could try to mount.
Eatonville 4, Orting 1: Bailey Porter led the way as the Cruisers secured a come from behind win over the Cardinals.
Porter pitched a complete game only allowing a single run while getting nine strikeouts.
Teammates Kaitlyn Rath and Brooklyn Lucht led the way offensively with Rath going 1-for-3 with a home run while Lucht went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
It had seemed like Eatonville was in trouble as a home run from Orting’s Jessica Moore in the fourth inning was the sole score of the game until the top of the seventh when the Cruisers scored four in their last at-bat to secure the win.
River Ridge 12, Tyee 2: It was a blowout win for the Hawks over the Totems as River Ridge came out of the gate ready to go.
The Hawks scored seven runs in the first inning alone, which would have been enough to win the game by itself, followed by one in the second and four in the third.
The Totems had gotten two of their own in that first inning but couldn’t rally a comeback in the face of the strong offensive play by the Hawks.
Comments