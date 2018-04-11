Nick Dazell tosses a no-hitter for Tahoma; Taelyn Cutler strikes out 15 over five innings; Enuclaw boys soccer squeaks past Auburn Mountainview

Baseball
Top Performer: Nick Dazell, Tahoma
Dazell threw all five innings against the Kennedy Catholic Lancers, striking out 12 and not giving up a hit.
Federal Way 5, Enumclaw 4: The Eagles came back in the late innings against the Hornets as a late single by Jaylon Proctor scored the go-ahead run.
Entering the bottom of the fifth, the Eagles were down 3-0 to the Hornets. Abiel Gonzalez would then double to center field to drive in two and the comeback was on.
After Gonzalez scored on a passed ball, the Hornets got a run back when Kendrick Herbst walked with the bases loaded. However, that would be the only run they would score.
In the bottom of the sixth, after one run crossed the plate, Jaylon Proctor came up with a line drive to score Joshua Mears for the game-winning run.
Tahoma 10, Kennedy Catholic 0: Including their latest win of the season over the Lancers, the Bears have won seven of their 10 wins scoring double-digit runs.
Nick Dazell, Mason Fritsch, and Josh Parks produced six RBI for Tahoma in the win. The Bears put the game out of reach in the third inning after plating four runs for a 6-0 lead.
Dazell, who went 1-for-2 with two RBI from the plate, was even more impressive on the mound for Tahoma. He threw five innings of no-hit baseball, and he struck out 12.
Fritsch had two hits including a double.
Todd Beamer 9, Auburn Riverside 5: Tate Wallat carried the Beamer offense with just one swing in their win over the Ravens.
In the top of the second inning with two runners on, Wallat jacked a homer to get an early 4-0 over the Ravens. In the third, Tommy Davis capped another three-run inning with a single to left that would score Quenton Fedor.
From there, the Titans cruised behind Jordan Taylor, throwing five solid innings and striking out six.
Kentlake 10, Kentwood 1: Kentlake got back on track as the Falcons easily handled the Chargers behind a stellar day of Jacob Butler.
Butler was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, three runs batted in and scoring once. On the mound, Zach Archibald held it down as well.
Archibald threw all seven innings with two strikeouts and only giving up one run. That one run came courtesy of Alex Tan, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Softball
Top Performer: Taelyn Cutler, Yelm
Cutler threw five innings against the Shelton Highclimbers, striking out 15 and giving up one hit.
Yelm 16, Shelton 0: With Taelyn Cutler on the mound, the Tornadoes were in control from the very first pitch as Cutler sat every single batter she faced in the game.
Only going five innings, Cutler faced a total of 20 batters. Four were walked, Erica Ayala got the Highclimbers’ only hit in the bottom of the fifth, and the other 15 were all struck out by Cutler.
Even before she took the mound, Cutler asserted her dominance as she stroked an inside-the-park three-run home run in the top half of the first to get the scoring going for the Tornados.
Cutler would homer again in the top of the fourth inning in the exact same fashion; a three-run inside-the-parker.
Jaeden Ells also had a big scoring day as she went 4-for-5, driving in four and scoring two runs, and Kayla Dragt was 1-for-1 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
Enumclaw 16, Todd Beamer 7: Plenty of Hornets had productive days at the plate as they were able to cruise past the Titans behind Jenna Ritzdorf on the mound.
Ritzdorf had a solid outing, throwing six innings, striking out seven and giving up seven runs as well. Luckily, she had the bats of Logan Breidenbach and Emma Gunter to back her up.
Breidenbach and Gunter both drove in two RBI each, with Breidenbach doing it on a 3-for-4 with a double day, and Gunter going 1-for-4 with a home run.
Lauren Hanson and Taylor Anglin also drove in two each for the Hornets. Showing up for the Titans was Hanna Tyree and Callie Davis. Tyree went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBI, and Davis went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI as well.
Boys Soccer
Top Performer: Cameron Burkey, Enumclaw
Burkey’s goal in the 19th minute proved to be the winning goal in the Hornets’ 2-1 win over the Auburn Mountainview Lions.
Enumclaw 2, Auburn Mountainview 1: It’s taken 31 days into the season, but the Hornets have their first win of the season.
The win over the Lions comes after 10 straight losses to open the season, including a 2-1 loss to Auburn Mountainview.
Enumclaw wasted little time getting on the board as Nick Hoyer was on the receiving end of a perfect pass from Nick Horton, and Hoyer was able to slot the ball past Lions’ goalkeeper Julian Huizer.
Cameron Burkey gave the Hornets the lead for good just seven minutes later. He too found himself in perfect position and took a textbook ball from Kyle Revell and finished it for the goal.
Auburn Mountainview was able to cut the lead in half in the 63rd minute after Andrew Rotter netted an unassisted goal.
