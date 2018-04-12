A thriller between River Ridge and Eatonville ends with walk-off hit; Brooke Nelson dominates for Bonney Lake.

Baseball
River Ridge 12, Eatonville 11 (8 innings): With the game tied at 11 in the eighth inning and the winning run standing on second base, Jeter Larsson came up big as he drove a 2-1 fastball down the left field line to drive in the winning run.
The Hawks came all the back after giving up four runs in the first inning, but as soon as they tied the Cruisers at 4-4, Eatonville added four more, and it was up 10-5 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.
But River Ridge scored five runs to tie the game at 10 in the bottom of the seventh inning, including RBI hits from Larson and Alex Noll. After falling behind 11-10 heading to the bottom of the eighth inning, the Hawks tied the game on a passed ball and won it on the Larson single.
“This was just good high school baseball from both sides,” River Ridge coach Chad Arko said. “It was back and forth all game, we fell behind 10-5, but good approaches at the plate and everyone buying in is how we won it. We did a lot of things right in those crucial innings.”
With the win, the Hawks split the two-game series with the Cruisers and have won three of their last four games while Eatonville has lost three of its last four games.
“It was really a great series,” Arko said. “In this game alone, there was 27 hits. We would have liked to have won both games, but both teams played really well, and they both wanted it.”
Kentlake 2, Kentwood 1: Not much offense was to be had between the Falcons and the Conquerors as both teams had solid outings from their starting pitchers.
Jared Engman of the Falcons pitched five innings, struck out two and only gave up an earned run in the fourth inning. That run came off the bat of Wyatt Hansen as he knocked a sacrifice fly to score Jake Moore for the lone Conqueror run.
Matt Franceschina pitched six innings for Kentwood, striking out five and giving up two runs. Both of them were tied to Zach Archibald as in the second inning, he scored on a wild pitch by Franceschina, and in the sixth, he doubled to center field to score Nik Hendrickson.
Archibald’s two plays were the big difference as he finished 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored.
Puyallup 7, Rogers 6: Despite getting out to an early lead against the Rams, the Vikings relied on some late magic to lift them for the win.
The Vikings scored first in the bottom of the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead. By the end of the third, it was 4-2 in favor of Puyallup. However, the Rams would keep chipping away in the later innings, eventually tying it in the top of the seventh.
With Brayden Molmen at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, Hunter Briggs threw a wild pitch that moved Aaron Straka from second to third.
Then, Molmen lined to the ball to the Rams’ third baseman Isaiah Morones and safely reached, scoring Straka to win the game for the Vikings.
The Rams’ effort was led by Quentin Sawyer, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a run driven in. And for the Vikings, Eric Peterson went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run, an RBI, and three runs scored; and Brady Hinkle went 3-for-3 with a double, and two RBI.
Auburn 6, Auburn Mountainview 4: The Trojans and Lions were tied at a run apiece entering the top of the fifth inning when Zach Redelf stepped into the batter's box.
Already facing two outs, Redelf lined the hit to the shortstop Kamana Nahaku. Nahaku couldn’t make the play and Redelf reached on the error, and all the while, Rhett Stein scored to give the Trojans the lead.
Three more runs would score in the fifth and the Trojans held onto their lead for the rest of the game. Redelf would finish 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Stein also finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Jacob Link was the big bat for the Trojans as he went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. For the Lions, it was Nate Weeldreyer, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Tahoma 13, Kennedy Catholic 5: Kyle Sherick jump-started the Bears’ offense with big hits that led to plenty of runs scored.
Sherick went 4-for-4 against the Lancers, lacing two triples in the game to drive in four runs and he scored three times. Mason Fritsch tried his best to play catch up with his teammate, going 2-for-2 with a double, three runs driven in and two runs scored.
The Lancers were led by Trey Hunt and Jaiden Harrington. Hunt was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Harrington was 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored as well.
Softball
Steilacoom 11, River Ridge 8: Kaitlyn Flugga had quite a day for the Sentinels. Her four hits and three RBI helped power them to their fourth straight win.
Her effort in the circle as Steilacoom’s starting pitcher was just as impressive as her day at the plate. In seven innings of work, Flugga gave up eight runs on 11 hits while striking out seven. Her struggles came early on as River Ridge plated all eight runs in the first three innings.
Alexis James proved most of the offense for the Hawks. She provided two hits and four RBI.
The Sentinels slowly chipped away at the River Ridge lead. They scored three in the fourth inning to make it 8-3, then Flugga and Grace Hembree broke the game open, helped plate a five-run sixth inning to take the lead for good.
Bonney Lake 10, Lakes 0: This win makes five straight shutouts for the Panthers on the season.
Brooke Nelson, as she has all season for Bonney Lake, put on a solid performance from the plate and from inside the circle. With the bat, Nelson went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI. From the circle, through five innings of work, she allowed no runs, one hit, and she struck out eight.
Anna Hook had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI, while Shelby Welfringer had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Despite the loss, the Lancers have won three of their last five games.
Boys Soccer
Graham-Kapowsin 1, Curtis 1: The Eagles and Vikings both scored late in the match to finish with a draw in their defensive battle.
The Eagles’ Cole Baker scored the first goal of the match all the way in the 73rd minute. Not to be outdone, the Vikings’ Archie Caldwell scored the equalizer in the 78th minute to save his team from a loss.
