A late comeback lifts Capital over Peninsula; Yelm leans on Drea Schwaier for the win; Bonney Lake hits and hits and hits in win over Wilson

Baseball
Top Performer: Brett Stock, Capital
Stock threw all seven innings against the Seahawks and struck out six, and giving up only two earned runs.
Capital 3, Peninsula 2: The Cougars gave up a couple of runs early in the game to the Seahawks, but fought their way back and won in the last innings.
The rally began with one run in the sixth inning when Kyle Casperson scored on a wild pitch from the Seahawks’ Griffin Bakken.
Casperson would strike again for the Cougars as he tied the game in the seventh on a ground ball to second base that would score Silas Jensen. Kyle Johnson doubled to center field on the next play and score Chase Clveringa for the go-ahead run.
The Seahawks got their two runs in the top of the first when Cooper Sims and Andrew Vogel both drove in runs.
Softball
Top Performer: Drea Schwaier, Yelm
Schwaier threw five innings, struck out 10 and gave up just two hits in the Tornados’ 5-0 win over the North Thurston Rams.
Yelm 5, North Thurston 0: The Tornados handled the visiting Rams as Drea Schwaier took to the mound and won the game to the tune of 10 strikeouts.
Schwaier gave up only two hits to the Rams through her five innings pitched and struck out 10 batters as well. Hailey Brown was the leader for the Tornados at the plate as she finished her day 2-for-3 with a double, a run batted in and a run scored.
Taylor Gubser and Ciara Brown both finished with 2-for-3 days and one run scored each.
Bonney Lake 11, Wilson 5: The Panthers put up a good day at the plate as they knocked in their 11 runs on 12 hits.
Leading the way was Brooke Nelson, taking a day off from the mound, but still launching a three-run home run for the Panthers. Anna Hook also got on the home run parade as she knocked in a solo shot as well.
Gabbi Jones took to the mound for the Panthers and threw six strong innings against the Rams. She struck out eight over those six innings, only giving up two earned runs.
