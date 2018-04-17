Nate Clow throws a no-hitter for Todd Beamer; Emerald Ridge and Bellarmine Prep get into a pitcher’s duel; Rebecca Rennick throws and runs for Federal Way

Baseball
Top Performer: Nate Clow, Todd Beamer
Clow threw a no-hitter against the Auburn Riverside Ravens, striking out eight over five innings.
Black Hills 2, Rochester 1: After getting no-hit two games in a row, the Wolves were hungry to get out to a faster pace in their game against the Warriors. And Bryce Kincy delivered.
Kincy, the leadoff batter for the Wolves, found his pitch and sent it flying over the fence to give his team an early lead against the Warriors.
"It was definitely a good feeling. It came from a kid that we don't expect that from,” said Black Hills’ coach Tom Venable. “It was an emotional boost and it carried through the game.”
The Warriors got their one run in the second when Bryce Lawler scored, but Zach Loveless was the other player to get an RBI for the Wolves as he went 1-for-1 with a stolen base.
Jacob Nelson was the Wolves starting pitcher and went five and a third innings, only giving up two hits and a run scored. Ethan Loveless got the five out save as he shut down the Warriors to end the game.
“Nelson was pounding the strike zone,” said Venable. “Our next guy attacked the strike zone too. We had no walks, but we did make a couple errors. It was a tight game back and forth."
Emerald Ridge 1, Bellarmine Prep 0: A pitcher’s duel emerged between James Keenan and Peter Allegro, but ultimately the Jaguars got the win.
Keenan got the win for his six innings pitched, as he struck out seven and only allowed six hits. He even tried helping his own cause by going 2-for-3, but he did not score. Andrew Gideon drove in the game’s only run in the second as he finished 1-for-2.
The Lions’ Allegro pitched all seven innings with the second inning being his only blemish. He struck out six but did not get any offense generated behind him.
Sawyer Hansen came in for the seventh for the Jaguars and got the save by striking out two and getting the last batter to ground out.
Todd Beamer 10, Auburn Riverside 0: Between the arm of Nate Clow and the bat of Tate Wallat, the Titans cruised to the victory against the Ravens.
Clow threw a no-hitter over five innings and struck out eight along the way. He had plenty of room to work with as the Titans bats were very active through the game. Clow himself would go 1-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored.
But the big bat on the day was Wallat. Going a perfect 3-for-3, Wallat launched two home runs and drove in six to really hammer in the offense. Tommy Davis was also productive for the Titans, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored.
Highline 5, Steilacoom 1: The Bulldogs got out to an early lead against the Sentinels and did not give it up.
Christian Hagler threw the first five innings for the Bulldogs, giving up two hits, striking out 10 and not giving up any runs. It wouldn’t be until the sixth until after Hagler left the game as a pitcher when the Sentinels would score.
Nicolas Hovland carried the Bulldogs offensively as he went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Ryan Smith was the sole scorer for the Sentinels, going 2-for-2 with said run scored.
Softball
Top Performer: Rebecca Rennick, Federal Way
Rennick threw eight innings against the Auburn Trojans, striking out nine and giving up four runs in the Eagles win, and scored the game winning run.
Federal Way 5, Auburn 4: The Eagles took the game to eight innings against the Trojans as they completed their comeback when Rebecca Rennick crossed the plate after an error.
Rennick was the Eagles’ pitcher and she tossed all eight innings against the Trojans, striking out nine and giving up all four of their runs. However, with the game tied in the bottom of the eighth inning, Rennick singled and got on base.
She then took second after a wild pitch and then scored after the Trojans’ Charity Sevaaetasi committed an error at the plate to win the game.
Hanna Togia tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when she tripled down the left field line, getting both of her RBI on that hit. Togia would finish 2-for-4 with the triple and two RBI, while Rennick would finish 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and the last run scored.
For the Trojans, Carly Ross finished 1-for-3 with three RBI and Sevaaetasi finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Jefferson 9, Todd Beamer 6: Marie Palomo knocked in a few big hits for the Raiders as she went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three runs batted in to lead the Raiders over the Titans.
Palomo was the big bat for the Raiders, but Leanne Bryant had to still pitch for them. Bryant would go all seven innings, striking out four and giving up all six of the Titans’ runs. Hailey Still got in on the action as well, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
For the Titans, Leyna Wiley gave up the most damage. She lasted three innings, striking out two and surrendering seven of the Raiders’ runs. Kawehioaniani Sharpe went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Hannah Tyree went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI as well.
