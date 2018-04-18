One run and solid pitching leads Auburn over Enumclaw; Annabelle Depping leads Orting to big win in high-scoring game

Baseball
Top Performer: Zach Redelf, Auburn
Redelf threw a four-hit shutout against the Enumclaw Hornets striking out six over seven innings.
Auburn 1, Enumclaw 0: It only takes one run to win, and the Trojans’ got theirs in the bottom of the fourth.
Jace Graves singled to start off the inning off of the Hornets’ Trevor Cassell. Graves stole second as Zach Redelf struck out and moved up to third after another base hit.
Jacob Link singled his teammate home for the game’s only run. And despite striking out earlier in the inning, Redelf held down the fort for the Trojans. Throwing all seven innings, Redelf struck out six and only gave up four hits, not allowing much offense to generate.
Cassell’s only blemish was that Link RBI single, but he still threw six innings with six strikeouts.
Emerald Ridge 4, Rogers 3: It was a tight matchup between the Jaguars and the Rams that saw Emerald Ridge rally from being down to then come back to win.
Jagger Harris was a big part of that pitching five innings for the Jaguars in which he got eight strikeouts and only allowed two runs.
Offensively, it was Jeffrey Fahnlander who was the leader offensively for Emerald Ridge going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run.
He was followed closely by teammate Andrew Gideon who while only going 1-for-3 got a double and a run of his own.
It had seemed like the Jaguars were in trouble when the Rams scored two in the top of the fifth but they answered back with two of their own in the bottom of fifth as well as one in the sixth.
The Rams attempted a comeback by scoring one in the top of the seventh but still came up just short as the Jaguars were able to hold onto their narrow victory.
Capital 5, Yelm 4: The Cougars came back with a barrage of base hits in the top of the seventh inning to take down the Tornados.
Kyle Johnson got the ball rolling as he singled with one out. Grady Lindekugel singled right after him and Carson Kero did the same, driving in Johnson.
Evan Conley walked as the next batter, loading the bases. A quick strikeout later, Silas Jensen stepped up to the plate, drew the walk and drove in Lindekugel for the winning run.
Kyle Casperson finished his seventh inning of pitching with two strikeouts and a groundout to end the game. He walked away with eight strikeouts.
Mount Tahoma 3, Wilson 2: Getting a clutch walk-off hit is how you always imagine winning a game for your team and Joshua Phan did just that for his T-Birds as they beat out the Rams.
It was Wilson who had drawn first blood scoring a run early in the second inning which put the pressure on Mount Tahoma.
They stepped up to the plate and answered back with two of their own which Wilson then responded to with one of their own in the fifth.
That is what the score would stay at until the bottom of the eighth. That is when Phan had his moment, getting a walk-off single to bring home the winning run.
Along with Phan, Andruw Rebelez had the only other RBI for Mount Tahoma in the game.
Tahoma 2, Kentlake 0: Cameron Green drove in and scored the Bears’ two runs in the second inning, giving them a wide enough margin to ride Nick Dazell for six innings.
The second inning started as Dazell walked, then got a courtesy runner in Cameron Masters. Masters then advanced on a sacrifice bunt, the stole third setting up an easy RBI opportunity for Green.
Green tripled down the right-field line, easily scoring Masters. Then an error at third base committed by Zach Archibald allowed Green to score the second and final run for the Bears.
Dazell was the workhorse as he pitched six innings, striking out seven and only giving up three hits.
Highline 2, Steilacoom 1: The Bulldogs got a couple breaks in the bottom of the seventh to take the win over the Sentinels.
Despite JJ Lemming throwing five solid innings, Emeka Egbuka could not close the door. Christian Hagler got a very timely base hit to drive in a run, and he scored the other run in the bottom of the seventh for the Bulldogs to win.
The Sentinels’ only run came on an Alex Brady base hit in the fourth inning.
Softball
Top Performer: Annabelle Depping, Orting
4.2IP, 6K; 2-for-5, HR, 4RBI, 2R
Enumclaw 9, Federal Way 4: Jenna Ritzdorf led the way for the Hornets as they beat out the Eagles in a big come from behind win.
Ritzdorf was on fire from both the mound and behind the plate. She pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts while also getting a home run at bat as well.
The big offensive leader for the team, however, was Logan Breidenbach who went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI, and a run.
The Eagles seemed like they had the game in their hands when they were leading 4 to 1 going into the last three innings.
However, the Hornets made a huge comeback eventually blowing the game wide open by getting five in the extra eighth inning which overwhelmed Federal Way who simply couldn’t respond to the offensive onslaught.
Orting 17, River Ridge 12: It was a high scoring affair between the Hawks and the Cardinals that saw River Ridge get overwhelmed by the early Orting offense.
The Cardinals came out of the gate ready to go scoring five runs in the first inning alone.
The first inning saw Annabelle Depping get a home run which helped set the tone for a strong offensive performance as she would end up going 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs of her own.
Depping also was a force to be reckoned with from the mound as she pitched for 4.2IP and got six strikeouts.
Also with a strong performance for the Cardinals was Jessica Moore who went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs.
The Hawks tried to make a comeback in the top of the seventh in which they scored four but still came up short as the Cardinals were consistently getting runs in throughout the game.
Yelm 1, Stadium 0: It was a pitcher’s duel of a game that went into extra innings that saw the Tornados edge out the Tigers on a sacrifice fly.
Yelm’s Kayla Dragt had gotten on base and teammate Taylor Gubser got the winning RBI off a sacrifice fly ball that allowed Dragt to come running in.
Stadium still had one final chance to answer in the bottom of the ninth but couldn’t pull it together.
Combining for the shutout was the combo of Drea Schwaier who pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts and Tayelyn Cutler who got eight strikeouts.
Between the two of them, they allowed only three hits in the entire game which helped ensure that the sole run they score offensively would be enough to win the game.
To view box scores, go to preps.thenewstribune.com
To report a box score, call 253-597-8680 (between 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)
Email: preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Comments