South Kitsap walks-off against Puyallup; Lots of offense for Sumner lifts them over Emerald Ridge; Brooklyn Lucht leads Eatonville in narrow win over Steilacoom

Baseball
Top Performer: Jason Sauer, South Kitsap
Sauer threw seven innings against the Puyallup Vikings, giving up two runs, and striking out nine.
South Kitsap 3, Puyallup 2: The Wolves won in walk-off fashion after giving up an early lead to the Vikings.
Aaron Corso got the rally started as he reached on a Fielder’s Choice in the bottom of the seventh inning to get a runner on for the Wolves. Then, Drew Worden singled him home for the win.
The Wolves had already tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning as PJ Moritz doubled in two runs. But it was Jason Sauer holding his composure that really lifted the Wolves.
After giving up a run in back-to-back innings, Sauer didn’t allow a single Viking run for the rest of the game. He pitched all seven innings, striking out nine along the way.
Black Hills 5, Aberdeen 0: The Wolves relied on solid pitching and good infield defense as the bookended the game with scoring.
The scoring started in the first inning when the Wolves tacked three runs on the board. Then Kadon Wright and Jake Perry took over and pitched seven scoreless innings, combining for five strikeouts. The Wolves put two more runs up in the seventh.
“We played really good infield defense. There was a couple of double plays that got out of jams,” said coach Todd Venable. “Wright had a three-pitch inning and two different five-pitch innings. It went by quick and it was a good collective effort.”
Bryce Kincy was the big bat as he went 2-for-3 with a run batted in and two runs scored.
Sumner 11, Emerald Ridge 8: The Spartans got a huge boost in the first inning, but the Jaguars kept it interesting as they clawed back in the later innings.
Connor Filleau was the big bat for the Spartans as he went 2-for-3 with a home run, driving in four runs and scoring twice. He wasn’t the only Spartan to homer either, as Jake Gehri hit a solo shot and Kyle VanHout hit a two-run homer.
The Jaguars were led by Wesley Robinson, as he went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs driven in and a run scored.
Olympia 6, Graham-Kapowsin 3: A steady onslaught of scoring for the Bears was their key to the win over the Eagles.
The Bears scored at least one run in the first five innings in the game. Michael Came had a hand in that as he went 2-for-3 with two doubles in the game. Aiden Herrick also went 2-for-4 as well.
The Eagles tried to comeback as they scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth. Thomas Wheller went 3-for-4 with a double and two triples, and Jordan Geffrey went 1-for-2 with a double.
Seattle Christian 5, Cascade Christian 0: A couple of big doubles for the Warriors helped them get over the Cougars.
Colin Heffernan and Shane Merritt combined to go 3-for-7 with two doubles, three runs batted and a run scored. Bailey Phillips also held down the fort on the pitcher’s mound as he threw five innings, struck out two and gave up two hits.
Softball
Top Performer: Brooklyn Lucht, Eatonville
Lucht went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in the Cruisers’ 6-5 win over the Steilacoom Sentinels.
Eatonville 6, Steilacoom 5: A big home run from Brooklyn Lucht and some timely hitting in the seventh inning allowed the Cruisers to come away with the win.
Timely hits from Lucht, Mackenzie Waller, and Kaitlyn Rath allowed Eatonville to jump out to a 2-0 lead. But the Sentinels answered right back to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to Katelyn Hary, who finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored.
Both teams had a big sixth inning, each plating three runs, but it was the Cruisers with the winning run in the seventh to secure their fourth straight win and their sixth win in the last seven games.
