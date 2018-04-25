Lincoln freshman nabs first Division I football offer

Lincoln High School football standout Julien Simon picked up his first Division I offer Tuesday — and it happens to be from the reigning Pac-12 champion.
Simon, a freshman, was a standout for the Abes at wide receiver last fall. Via Twitter, he announced his offer from USC, which finished 11-3 in 2017 and edged Stanford for the conference championship in December.
"I’m extremely honored and blessed to announce that I have received my first (Division I) offer from the University of Southern California," Simon wrote.
Simon is listed as a 6-foot-2, 215-pound athlete by 247Sports. He also reportedly has interest from Washington and Utah, according to the recruiting site.
During his freshman season, Simon led the 3A Pierce County League champion Abes — who reached the first round of the 3A state playoffs — in receiving with 29 catches for 559 yards and seven touchdowns.
He also rotated in on defense as a safety.
"It's rare that freshman are even on varsity," Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto told The News Tribune in January, "let alone contribute as much as he did. The first thing you notice is his physique. ... He looks like a man."
Simon was one of three players from Washington named to the MaxPreps freshman All-American team. He was a second-team selection at linebacker, though he didn't play the position.
Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard was the National Freshman of the Year, and Eastside Catholic's Jaylahn Tuimoloau was a first-team linebacker.
Simon was also a starter for Lincoln's basketball team, which won a 3A PCL title and rallied for a third-place finish in the 3A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome in March.
