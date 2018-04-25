Kyle Casperson dominates for Capital; Puyallup wins in extras over Olympia; Autumn Lee leads Auburn Riverside from the mound and the plate

Baseball
Top Performer: Kyle Casperson, Capital
Casperson threw all five innings in the 11-1 win over the North Thurston Rams, striking out three and giving up one earned run; and went 2-3 with a double and three RBI and two runs scored.
Puyallup 2, Olympia 1: The Vikings and Bears were tied up after the top of the fifth inning and neither team yielded any chance to take the lead.
But in the bottom of the 8th, the Vikings sent up Carter Pierce in place of Brayden Molmen to lead things off to try and spark a rally. And the gamble paid off as Pierce doubled to start the inning.
He was replaced by Connor Ellingson at second base, and after an error, Ellingson found himself just 90 feet away from the winning run. A fielder’s choice by Gavin Grant kept him at third but that brought up Eric Peterson.
Peterson was 0-for-3 on the day already. However, he took a pitch to the outfield for a sacrifice fly that scored Ellingson and won the game for the Vikings in extra innings.
Brady McLean started the game for the Vikings, throwing 104 pitches through seven and two-thirds innings, striking out 10 and giving up one run. Grant was the only other Viking to get an RBI in the game also. He finished 2-for-4 with a triple.
Capital 11, North Thurston 1: There was a lot of early offense for the Cougars as Kyle Casperson threw a solid outing and had a good day at the plate.
The Cougars jumped out to an early lead by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning, beginning with Casperson reaching on an error that scored Silas Jensen in the process.
Casperson would finish his day 2-for-3 with a double, three runs batted in and scoring twice. He backed up his offense with solid pitching through all five played innings. Over those 15 outs, Casperson struck out three and gave up the one earned run to the Rams.
Grady Lindekugel, Zach Burke and Carson Kero also contributed two RBI each for the Cougars.
South Kitsap 6, Emerald Ridge 2: The Wolves were in an early deficit to the Jaguars, but some late offense quickly turned their fortune around.
Down by two entering the bottom of the fourth, the Wolves produced three runs to take the lead. Then scored again in the fifth, and twice more in the sixth to really give them a buffer.
Alex Garcia was at the center of the Wolves’ big day at the plate as he led them with a 3-for-3 performance, knocking in a double, a triple, two RBI and scoring once. He finished a home run short of the cycle.
Nate Wozka only finished 1-for-1, but he still drove in two and Drew Worden was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored as well.
Vashon 12, Cascade Christian 9: The Pirates came back with a fury as they scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Cougars.
The scoring frenzy began with Wyatt Yates doubling to left field, sending Andreas Yates from first base all the way home. Then Ary Dulfer tripled to score Yates and hit after hit produced runs for the Pirates.
Yates was the Pirates’ pitcher through the game as well; going six innings, striking out four and giving up all nine of the Cougars’ runs.
Dulfer finished as the heavy hitter for the Pirates going 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs batted in and two runs scored. For the Cougars, Isaiah Zetterburg went 1-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored; and Matthew Woolery was 1-for-5 with a two-run home run.
River Ridge 7, Tyee 2: Sam Flynn put the Hawks’ offense on his shoulders as his big hits gave them the win over the Totems.
Flynn finished the game going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs driven in for the Hawks. They got a big lead just in the first inning as four runs crossed the plate and then extended that in the bottom half of the fourth as well.
Josh Ostling was the pitcher for the Hawks, going five innings, giving up three spread out hits and striking out four.
Softball
Top Performer: Autumn Lee, Auburn Riverside
Lee pitched a complete game only allowing two runs while getting seven strikeouts plus batting 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs, and two runs.
Auburn Mountainview 7, Federal Way 5: Caitlyn Rhoades led the Lions to a decisive win over the Eagles in a game that saw her both pitching and hitting well for her team.
Rhoades threw for all seven innings and got seven strikeouts which helped to shutdown a strong Federal Way offense.
Rhoades also was a force to be reckoned with offensively as she went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
The other offensive force for the Lions was Emily Bartholomew who went 3-for-4 with an RBI plus three runs of her own.
The Eagles tried to make a last minute comeback in the bottom of the seventh and while they did come within two they couldn’t eclipse the lead that the Lions had built all the way from their early two runs scored in their first at bat to the two runs scored in their last at bat.
Auburn Riverside 6, Enumclaw 2: The Ravens looked to their pitcher Autumn Lee to lead them to victory and lead them she did both offensively as well as defensively.
Lee threw for all seven innings getting seven strikeouts while only allowing six hits and two earned runs.
She also was a lead hitter going 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs, and two runs of her own.
Also with a strong offensive performance was her teammate Madison muxen who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
The Hornets had an initial early lead as they drew first blood scoring one in the bottom of the first inning.
However, that lead would evaporate when the Ravens scored four in the third followed by two in the fifth which the Hornets was unable to come back from.
To view box scores, go to preps.thenewstribune.com
To report a box score, call 253-597-8680 (between 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)
Email: preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Comments