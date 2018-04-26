Garrett Kollar leads Kennedy Catholic over Hazen; Kentlake comes back with rally to best Mt. Rainier; Bellarmine takes SPSL title; Baley Porter shuts down River Ridge

Baseball
Top Performer: Garrett Kollar, Kennedy Catholic
Kollar went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and a run scored in the Lancers’ 10-6 win over the Hazen Hilanders.
Bonney Lake 3, Fife 2: After surrendering an early lead to the Trojans, the Panthers relied on some late magic from Matthew Gretler to win them the game.
Tied at two in the bottom of the sixth, Gretler came up to bat and fought his way to a full count. Finding the pitch he wanted, Gretler launched the ball over the fence for the go-ahead home run. It was his only hit, coming at the right time.
Gavyn Tinsley also contributed a 1-for-2 day with a double, a run batted in and a run scored. Kaiden Hammond earned the win in relief after coming in for Caden Gatchet. Hammond threw three innings, struck out five and gave up one earned run on two hits.
For the Trojans, AJ Guerrero and Judah Graham drove in a run each but not much offense came of it.
Kentlake 10, Mount Rainier 9: The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to snag the victory away from the Rams.
The rally began when Drew Biggerstaff reached on an error, and then was replaced by Cameron McKeague as a pinch runner. Jared Engman then doubled to left field advancing McKeague to third base. Then, JJ Geraden got McKeague home with a base hit and the hits kept coming.
Jacob Butler was a big contributor to the Falcons’ comeback as his 1-for-4 day included the double that tied the game, four runs driven in and a run scored. His run scored would be the game winner for the Falcons. Geraden finished 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored as well.
Cormac Thornton was the Rams’ largest offensive weapon as he went 2-for-3, knocking a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.
Kennedy Catholic 10, Hazen 6: The Hilanders scored first in their contest against the Lancers, but consistent hitting from Garrett Kollar changed that right around.
Kollar finished his day 3-for-4, hitting two doubles that drove in four run; easily pushing the Lancers ahead of the Hilanders. Behind him was Jordan Malloe, going 2-for-2 and scoring twice.
Nicholas Goutler and Garrett Grosso both homered for the Hilanders, combining for four runs driven in each.
Tahoma 9, Kentridge 3: Jacob Bacon didn’t have much to sweat about in the Bears win over the Chargers as he had a five-run cushion after the first inning.
Bacon was the mound for six innings, striking out six and giving up one run to the Chargers. He had plenty of offense behind him in the form of Hunter Jenkins and Nick Dazell.
Jenkins and Dazell were the big run producers, going a combined 5-for-7, a double and three runs batted in between them.
Girls Tennis
Bellarmine Prep 5, Curtis 0: The Lions were dominant in their shutout over the Vikings to seal their spot as the South Puget Sound League champions.
“We solidified the team title today,” Bellarmine Prep coach Lita Smith said. “We are undefeated for the season.”
The win came without losing a single set as everything from the #1 singles to the #3 doubles was pitch perfect.
“We are deeper than most teams,” Smith said. “The talent goes further down the lineup than others. Most teams have two or three good people but my middle chunk is all good.”
The standout player for the team was Cristina Shaffer who won the number one singles match in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.
Softball
Top Performer: Baley Porter, Eatonville
7IP, 9K in 11-7 win over River Ridge.
Eatonville 11, River Ridge 7: It was looking like the Cruisers were in trouble early in the game but they bounced back to a decisive win over the Hawks.
The Hawks had drawn first blood scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning but the Cruisers never said die.
They rallied back to score four in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and finally four in the sixth to put them up over the Hawks where they would stay for the rest of the game.
Baley Porter pitched a complete game for the Cruisers getting nine strikeouts and is credited with the save as she held off any last offense that the Hawks would try to muster.
