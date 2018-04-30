Pitching was the key for Falcon Johnson and the Highclimbers to top Capital; Hailey Brown’s five RBI helps lift Yelm over Central Kitsap

Baseball
Top Performer: Falcon Johnson, Shelton
Johnson threw six innings, struck out four and gave up three earned runs; and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in the Highclimbers 9-3 win over the Capital Cougars.
Bonney Lake 9, Spanaway Lake 3: The Panthers’ offense struck hard and early against the Sentinels as a six-run second inning gave them more than enough breathing room in the game.
Two big contributors for the Panthers were Adam Fahsel and Josh Trujillo as they jacked a home run each. Fahsel went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and two runs scored, and Trujillo was also 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.
Peyton Brock and Tyler McClain each drove in two as well. On the mound was Kaiden Hammond, going five innings, fanning five batters and only giving up two hits.
The Sentinels tried to mount a comeback with three runs scored in the seventh inning but ultimately fell short.
Shelton 8, Capital 3: With plenty of run support, Falcon Johnson had the tools to take down the Cougars as he got the job done on the mound and at the plate.
As a hitter, Johnson only went 1-for-4 for the Highclimbers. However, he knocked in two runs to help out his own cause on the mound. And speaking of, Johnson threw six solid innings; striking out four along the way and only giving up three runs to the Cougars.
Helping out Johnson was Trey Dehning going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; and Ty Smotherman, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored as well.
Kyle Casperson, the Cougars’ starting pitcher, was their best source of offense. Casperson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored; while going four and a third innings, striking out five and giving up eight runs.
River Ridge 8, Olympic 3: Josh Ostling had a solid day against the Trojans as he got some work in before the Hawks’ playoff push.
Ostling took the mound and threw six innings, striking out five, giving up a hit and two unearned runs. He had plenty of run support though as several of his teammates turned in multiple hit days.
Alex Nolo was a perfect 3-for-3 for the Hawks, while Sehyun Park and Jeter Larson both went 2-for-4 and drove in two RBI each.
Softball
Top Performer: Hailey Brown, Yelm
Brown threw three innings, struck out three and gave up an earned run; and went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run with five RBI and a run scored in Yelm’s 11-1 win over the Central Kitsap Cougars.
Auburn Mountainview 7, Enumclaw 3: The Hornets saw their slim lead slip away from them in the later innings as Emma Podliska and Purla Duran were the heroes for the Lions.
Down 2-0 entering the top of the sixth inning, the Lions got a spark when Adrianna Lomeli-Smith singled with two on to give her team their first run of the game. The next batter was Duran, smacking a triple to right field and driving in two to give the Lions a 3-2 lead.
After the Hornets climbed back to a 3-3 tie, the Lions went right back to hitting the ball all over the yard as Alashae Bell knocked a double to open the top of the seventh.
Lily Hope singled Bell home, and three more runs crossed the plate after Podliska doubled to clear the loaded bases.
Podliska finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a run scored, while Duran was 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.
The Hornets’ Aydree Ledbetter was 2-for-3 in the game, hitting a double and driving in one.
Yelm 11, Central Kitsap 1: Hailey Brown was unstoppable for the Tornadoes as she pitched and hit well to victory.
Going three innings on the mound, Brown struck out three and allowed the one earned run that the Cougars scored. In the batter’s box, Brown was 2-for-2 with a double and a home run. She totaled five runs batted in and a run scored for the Tornadoes.
Adriana Viveros also had a good game as she was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and a runs scored.
To view box scores, go to preps.thenewstribune.com
To report a box score, call 253-597-8680 (between 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.)
Email: preps@thenewstribune.com
Twitter: @tntpreps
Comments