Nick Dazell strikes out 14 as Tahoma rolls over Federal Way; Sidney Booth throws and Puyallup hits their way past Rogers

Baseball
Top Performer: Nick Dazell, Tahoma
6IP, 14K, 2H; 1-3, R in 10-0 shutout win over Federal Way
Steilacoom 12, Lindbergh 0: The Sentinels were flawless in their one-sided win over the Eagles behind strong pitching by JJ Lemming.
Lemming pitched for all five innings and only allowed one hit while getting 13 strikeouts to get the credited shutout.
It was a strong mix of powerful batters for the Sentinels on the offensive.
Alex Brady was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Russ McGettigan was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, Cameron Horne was 3-for-4 with a run, and Logan Brady was 2-for-3 with an RBI
Tahoma 10, Federal Way 0: The Bears could count on a strong pitching performance from Nick Dazell as they were easily able to swat away the Eagles in a dominant win.
Dazell pitched for all six innings of play allowing zero runs while getting 14 strikeouts. He only allowed two hits and one walk in the entire game.
The Bears came out of the game on fire when they scored six runs in the first followed by one in the second and two in the third.
The rest of the game was then played on the cusp of the mercy rule until the Bears scored one in the sixth to shut the door on their victory.
Dazell was able to get one of his team’s runs on the offensive side and went 1-for-3 batting.
Kentwood 10, Decatur 3: The Conquerors stayed true to their name as they made handbags out of the Gators in a strong all-around performance.
Things initially looked to be trouble for Kentwood as Decatur got two runs early in the top of the second to get the lead.
That lead was short-lived.
The Conquerors then scored four in the third, four in the fourth, and two in the fifth to give them more than enough runs to win the game.
It was the offensive combo of Cade Harris who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Cole Trotington who got two RBIs of his own that stood out for the Conquerors.
Auburn Mountainview 5, Hazen 2: A big sixth inning for the Lions put them far out of reach of the Highlanders who couldn’t keep up with the strong scoring from their opponents.
The Highlanders had managed to get an early lead when they scored one in the bottom of the second but that was blown out of the water when the Lions scored four in the top of the sixth to take the lead they would keep.
The key hitters for the Lions were Xiangyu Wu who got two RBIs, Hayden Byorick who was 2-for-4 with two runs, Nate Weeldreyer who was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Weeldreyer also pitched three innings in which he only allowed two hits and one run while getting three strikeouts.
Kentridge 3, Enumclaw 2: The Chargers were able to squeeze out a win over the Hornets in a tight matchup that saw minimal scoring.
The Hornets drew first blood in the top of the first when they scored one and the Falcons answered right back when they scored one in the bottom of the second.
The Hornets then broke the tie by getting one in the top of the fourth.
However, the Falcons pulled back ahead when they got two in the bottom of the fourth where they would stay as Enumclaw couldn’t answer back.
The batting for the Chargers was led by Louie Albrect who was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for his team.
He was followed closely by Nolan Sparks who was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run of his own.
Todd Beamer 3, Kentlake 2: Nate Clow led the Titans to a narrow win over the Falcons in which he pitched a complete game and got a handful of hits.
Clow got 11 strikeouts only allowing one earned run and three hits. Batting, he was able to get two hits of his own.
It had looked like the Titans were in trouble as the Falcons scored their two runs right out of the gate in the bottom of the first.
It was then five scoreless innings until the Titans secured a come from behind victory by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh that the Falcons couldn’t answer.
The runs came from Tommy Davis who had one hit for an RBI, Tate Wallat who had two hits one of which was an RBI, and Colin Floyd who was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
All those RBIs came in the last inning and couldn’t have come more in the nick of time for the Titans.
Softball
Top Performer: Sidney Booth, Puyallup
Booth pitched all seven innings, struck out 14 and gave up three runs in the Vikings’ 5-3 win over the Rogers Rams.
Puyallup 5, Rogers 3: The Vikings earned their 12th win in a row, but not without a fight against the Rams as Sidney Booth set the tone from the first inning onward.
After walking the first batter and then giving up a single, Booth settled into the game and struck out the next three batters in the inning. Then in the second inning, she struck out the side.
Booth carried this momentum through all seven innings to the tune of 14 total strikeouts and three runs given up. She had plenty of help too as a pair of solo homers helped keep the Rams at bay.
Autumn Murphy and Megan Ditty both launched solo shots for the Vikings and were the only hits that both players had. KJ Ulrey picked up two other runs for the Vikings as she finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in and a run scored.
Lauren Hatch was the Rams’ big bat as she went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Raigan Barrett got the other RBI on her 2-for-3 day.
Todd Beamer 5, Auburn 1: Hannah Tyree handled herself well on the mound and at the plate for the Titans, carrying the load as she pitched all seven innings and drove in three runs.
Tyree pitched all seven innings for the Titans, striking out four along the way and giving up only one earned run. Strangely though, Tyree gave up nine hits to the Titans’ getting four.
However, Tyree got half of them including a home run for the Titans. She finished with three runs batted in and scored twice.
The Trojans were led by Lynetti Aumua, finishing 3-for-3 with a double. Carly Ross also got a double and a run batted in on her 1-for-2 day.
Tahoma 10, Kentwood 2: The Bears were lifted by Danika Dennis as she pitched all seven innings for Tahoma and was the big source of offense in their win.
Dennis pitched seven strong innings for the Bears, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out 11. She also went 1-for-3 with a home run and three runs batted in.
Kyla Damerow was also active at the plate as she went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored for the Bears.
The Conquerors Laci Imus also went all seven innings against the Bears, even matching the strikeout total of Dennis. However, she was shelled for the 10 runs the Bears scored.
Dash Fugate was the Conquerors big hitter as she went 2-for-2 with a run batted in.
Auburn Mountainview 16, Auburn 8: Adrianna Lomeli-Smith was a double short of the cycle as she was a huge helping hand in the Lions’ win over the Trojans.
Lomeli-Smith finished her day 4-for-4, knocking in a triple and a home run. She also drove in six runs as well and scored twice. Megan Perius also had a prolific day as she went 4-for-5, driving in three and scoring once herself.
A trio of Trojans smacked home runs as well. Brooke Dye, Autumn Lee and Karly Tiderman all hit homers and combined for eight RBI.
