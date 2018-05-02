Drea Schwaier strikes out 18 batters over the course of seven innings to get the no-hitter for Yelm

Softball
Top Performer: Drea Schwaier, Yelm
Schwaier threw a no-hitter over seven innings and struck out 18 in the Tornadoes’ 7-0 win over the Shelton Highclimbers.
Yelm 7, Shelton 0: Drea Schwaier absolutely dominated from the mound in the Tornadoes’ win over the Highclimbers, tossing a no-hitter and only allowing one runner to reach on an error.
Schwaier started hot and stayed hot as she began the game with three straight strikeouts, got a pop out to start the second inning and then proceeded to record 12 more K’s in a row.
With her performance, Schwaier gave her teammates plenty of room to work with offensively. And Sage Ferrell and Adrianna Viveros took advantage of it.
Ferrell sprayed three hits to the Highclimbers that drove in two runs and she scored twice. Viveros finished with a similar line, going 2-for-4 with two RBI as well to give the Tornadoes a big lead.
Schwaier helped herself out as well, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. The bid for a perfect game was broken up in the seventh inning however when Erica Ayala reached on an error. Ayala tried to steal second base but was caught, allowing Schwaier to still retire the minimum of 21 batters.
Tumwater 2, Aberdeen 1: Emmi Clarke provided both runs for the T-Birds late as her base hit in the eighth inning wins it.
Despite Jaidyn Carpenter throwing really well, the Warriors got their lead when Logan Glanz scored from first base on a Kacie Powell double to centerfield. After that, they were held scoreless by Carpenter for the rest of the game.
The same couldn’t be said for Clarke however, as she tied the game in the sixth inning with a double of her own. After Aly Carpenter reached first base by a walk, she was replaced by Julia Glasgo. After a groundout by Katie Cunningham, Clarke doubled for her first RBI.
Her second, and most important RBI, came in the bottom of the 8th when she knocked in a base hit that scored Nikole Schock from second base and ended the game.
Jaidyn Carpenter finished the game with eight innings pitched, five strikeouts and the one run given up. Clarke was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Baseball
Top Performer: Anthony Lundberg, Charles Wright
Lundberg finished 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored.
Charles Wright Academy 8, Mount Tahoma 7: The Tarriers survived a game of back-and-forth with the T-Birds as they got the run support they needed thanks to Anthony Lundberg.
Lundberg came up in the top of the fifth with two on and two out. He hit a line drive down the left field line that scored Henry Lenaburg and Noah Fields and turned into a triple for Lundberg.
Cade Cochran and Henry Lenaburg also chipped in with a combined three RBI.
The T-Birds had life though as Solomon Carlton went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI; and Jaylan Farmer went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored.
