Brayden Scott lifts Enumclaw over Kentlake in season finale; Caitlyn Rhoades throws a gem against Auburn

Baseball
Top Performer: Brayden Southcott, Enumclaw
Southcott went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in the Hornets’ 9-6 win.
Enumclaw 9, Kentlake 6: The Hornets concluded their regular season with a win over the Falcons. They finished winning three of their last five games, while the Falcons had their three-game win streak snapped.
Crucial hits from Brayden Southcott, Cam Jarvis and Tyler Miller gave Enumclaw a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the third inning. But Kentlake stormed back with four runs of its own in the bottom half of the third inning and tied the game in the fourth inning.
In their five-run surge, Jared Engman went deep, and Jacob Butler provided three hits and an RBI. The Falcons made it 6-5 in the sixth.
Enumclaw plated one run in the seventh to tie the game, and scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to win it.
Softball
Top Performer: Caitlyn Rhoades, Auburn Mountainview
Rhoades threw all seven innings against the Auburn Trojans, striking out eight, giving up an earned run, went 2-3, and scored a run in the Lion's’ 2-1 win.
Auburn Mountainview 2, Auburn 1: The Lions and Trojans did not allow each other to score until the sixth inning when both starting pitchers added some offense to their already intense pitcher’s duel.
Kiana Adams of the Trojans led off the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run to right field, giving herself a 1-0 lead, but ultimately scoring the only run Auburn would have.
Adams’ day on the mound was highlighted by the ten strikeouts over the six innings she pitched for the Trojans. However, she ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning when Alashae Bell led off with a single.
Lily Hope struck out after Bell, but Rhoades came up with one of her two hits in the game, moving Bell all the way to third base. Emily Bartholomew then tripled to left field, scoring Bell and Rhodes easily. The momentum shifted and Rhoades finished the game off for the win.
At the end of the day, Rhoades finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, pitched seven innings, struck out eight and gave up the one earned run to Adams. Bartholomew finished 1-for-2 with her big triple that scored the winning runs for the Lions.
