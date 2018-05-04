Caitlyn Rhoades tosses a no-hitter for Auburn Mountainview; Centralia scores late to take win away from Tumwater

Softball
Top Performer: Caitlyn Rhoades, Auburn Mountainview
Rhoades threw a no-hitter over the course of seven innings in the Lions’ 7-0 win over the Decatur Gators.
Centralia 5, Tumwater 4: After giving up four runs to the T-Birds early on in the game, the Tigers fought back to tie it in the third inning and won it in the seventh.
The third inning rally began with Alayna Miller knocking a base hit to get on. Then Hannah Porter doubled to put both players in scoring position.
Courtney Leifer-Carlson then reached on base as an error in left field allowed Miller to score and Porter to advance to third. McKenna Smith drove in Porter, and by the end of the inning, the Tigers were tied with the T-Birds again.
Both teams held each other scoreless until the seventh inning when the Tigers came alive again. Porter, Leifer-Carlson and starting pitcher Sophie Duffy each singled to load the bases with nobody out.
Smith got her pitch and drove the ball to left field, easily scoring Porter to win the game for the Tigers. Despite giving up all four runs, Duffy pitched all seven innings for the Tigers, striking out four.
Auburn Mountainview 7, Decatur 0: Caitlyn Rhoades was at the top of her game for the Lions as she pitched all seven innings and did not yield a single hit to the Gators.
Rhoades, coming off of a close 2-1 win over Auburn, found her stride against the Gators as she struck out 10 batters in her no-hit bid. In fact, the only base runner came in the top of the second inning when Azaria Johnson committed an error allowing Sydney Victor to reach second base.
The Gators’ Ainsley Yoshizumi was also feeling it as she only gave up one run in the first before running into trouble in the mid to later innings when the Lions’ bats woke up.
Megan Perius and and Lily Hope tripled in back to back innings to bring in some major offense for the Lions; Perius in the fifth to drive in two and Hope in the sixth to also drive in two runs.
Rhoades ended the game with a fly out, strike out and a pop out to her catcher to clinch the no-hitter.
Yelm 10, North Thurston 0: The Tornadoes relied heavily on Taelyn Cutler, and the big bats of Hailey Brown and Jaeden Ells to take down the Rams.
Cutler threw a one-hit shutout against the Rams, pitching through four innings and striking out 11 batters. Brown came in and finished off North Thurston, striking out two along the way, but that’s not where her biggest impact came from.
Brown entered the game in the top of the fifth when she doubled for her only hit of the game to drive in three runs to give the Tornadoes’ their 10-0 lead. In the third inning, Ells got the scoring rolling as she doubled to left field to draw the first runs of the game.
Ells would finish 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Kayla Dragt also provided multiple RBI as she finished 1-for-2, driving in two and scoring twice.
Enumclaw 11, White River 0: Jenna Ritzdorf got plenty of run support in Enumclaw’s 11-0 win over White River, where she posted a six-hit shutout.
Ritzdorf pitched all six innings played and she struck out six as well. Behind her were the bats of Emma Gunter, Taylor Anglin and Courtney Hunt.
Gunter had the biggest day, going 2-for-4 with a double, four runs batted in and two runs scored. Anglin went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Hunt was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI.
