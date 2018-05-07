Former Bellarmine Prep, WSU standout announces transfer to San Diego State

Malachi Flynn is headed to California to continue his Division I basketball career.
The former Bellarmine Prep standout, who started the past two seasons at Washington State, announced his decision to transfer to San Diego State on Monday via Twitter.
"I am excited for this next chapter and look forward to being a part of the Aztec family," Flynn wrote.
After announcing his intent to transfer in March, Flynn, a 6-foot-2 guard, gained recruiting interest from several Division I programs including 2018 NCAA Tournament teams such as Gonzaga, Nevada, Texas A&M and Creighton.
He visited Creighton and SDSU before deciding on the Southern California school.
Per NCAA transfer rules, Flynn has two years of eligibility remaining, but will sit out the 2018-19 season.
Flynn started 61 games during his two seasons with the Cougars, averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 assists per game as a sophomore. He had a team-best 77 3-pointers last season — the bmost by a WSU player since Klay Thompson set the program record in 2011 (98).
Flynn was selected as The News Tribune's All-Area player of the year as a senior at Bellarmine Prep after averaging 29.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 48 percent from the floor.
He broke the program's single-season scoring record (743 points) as a senior, eclipsing the mark set by current Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley (722 in 2008).
Flynn's 1,625 career points in three varsity seasons are second on Bellarmine Prep's all-time scoring list, behind Abdul Gaddy (1,985).
He was also named the state player of the year (all classifications) by the Associated Press, the Class 4A player of the year by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association, and the 4A Narrows League MVP as a senior.
At SDSU, Flynn could potentially join former Federal Way High School star Jalen McDaniels, who led the Eagles to an undefeated 4A state title his senior season in 2016.
McDaniels, a 6-10 forward, finished his freshman season with the Aztecs averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds per game and shot 58.6 percent from the floor.
He was named an all-Mountain West Conference honorable mention selection, and helped the Aztecs reach the NCAA Tournament.
McDaniels announced via Twitter in March that he would enter the 2018 NBA Draft, through he did not hire an agent to preserve NCAA eligibility.
"Testing the waters allows me to get feedback directly from NBA teams," he wrote.
According to The Athletic's Michael Scotto, the Cleveland Cavaliers brought McDaniels to their facility for a private workout last week.
