Back on the mound for Oregon State, former Puyallup pitcher denies committing crime he was convicted of

FILE - In this June 9, 2017, file photo, Oregon State's Luke Heimlich watches the team play Vanderbilt during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Corvallis, Ore. Heimlich, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, will not accompany the Beavers to the College World Series. The 21-year-old left-hander made the announcement in a statement released through a representative for his family. He called going to the series something that he and his teammates have worked toward all year. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, file)