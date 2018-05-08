Annika Warring helps lift W.F. West over Tumwater; Michael Came comes a triple shy of the cycle; Adam Taylor wins the game for Federal Way on wild pitch

Baseball
Top Performer: Michael Came, Olympia
Came finished 4-for-4 with a double and a home run, driving in three and scoring twice in the Bears’ 8-4 win over the Enumclaw Hornets.
Tahoma 5, Kentridge 4: The Bears defeated the Chargers after losing their lead thanks to some speedy base running and a clutch hit in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Grayson Kibby led off the bottom of the seventh for the Bears and reached on an error to give his team a runner on first. Using his speed and a perfectly laid down sacrifice bunt from Kyle Sherick, Kibby made his way to second base where he was in scoring position.
Kibby moved over again to third base after Donavan Yelle popped out to left field, tagging up and reaching safely. With the winning run just 90 feet away, Mason Fritsch came to bat. Fritsch singled up the middle to center field, as Kibby crossed home plate to score the winning run got the Bears.
On the mound, the Bears were led by Nick Dazell. Dazell pitched all seven innings for his team, striking out six and giving up all four of the Chargers’ runs. He even helped his own cause in the batter’s box as he went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
But the biggest help came from Adam Paganelli. Paganelli launched a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Bears a 3-0 lead early on.
The Chargers’ Trent Jackson was their big bat as he finished 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI. They will take on Curtis at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at Art Wright Field in the next round in the West Central/Southwest District baseball tournament.
However, the Bears will face off against Todd Beamer at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 at Art Wright Field.
Federal Way 5, South Kitsap 4: Adam Taylor’s play of taking home plate on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth inning lucked out for the Eagles as he scored the game-winning run in dramatic fashion.
Taylor got on after singling off of Garrison Glisson with two outs in the inning. He advanced to second base after a passed ball with Jaylon Proctor at-bat. Then he took third after Proctor singled himself.
But again, it was Glisson’s wild pitch that gave Taylor the room to score and win the game for the Eagles. Taylor finished 1-for-4 with a run scored, but that one run scored proved to be the biggest difference in the game.
Proctor finished 2-for-4 with a double. None of this would have happened though if it wasn’t for Abiel Gonzalez coming through in the clutch for the Eagles as well. Gonzalez ripped a double in the bottom of the fifth inning to score the game-tying run. It was his only hit of the game.
The Wolves’ Torre DiGiovanni was their big scorer in the game as he went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Alex Garcia knocked two doubles in his 3-for-4 day, but nothing came of them.
Both teams will get another chance to play in the West Central/Southwest District baseball tournament as the Eagles advance to play Puyallup at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at Art Wright Field.
The Wolves will take on Olympia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at Heritage Park.
Olympia 8, Enumclaw 4: Michael Came was a triple short of the cycle as he powered the Bears with four hits in their win over the Hornets in the West Central/Southwest District baseball tournament.
Came finished 4-for-4 for the Bears, knocking in a double and a home run as well. He tallied three runs batted in and scored twice to provide the spark for the Bears.
But he wasn’t alone in knocking the ball around as Noa Peralta also came through in the clutch for the Bears. Despite going 1-for-4, Peralta drove in the first two runs for Olympia with his double in the top of the first inning. He set the tone and his teammates responded.
Sam Fairchild did his part on the mound for the Bears as well. He pitched six innings, struck out four and gave up all four runs that the Hornets scored. The Hornets were led by Austin Willson, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
The Bears will advance to take on South Kitsap at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at Heritage Park.
Camas 8, Auburn Mountainview 3: A big second inning for the Papermakers put them ahead of the Lions early and they did not relinquish their lead in the West Central/Southwest District baseball tournament.
Ryan Behnke tossed all seven innings for the Papermakers, striking out eight and limiting the Lions to three runs, making it difficult to generate any offense. Only one Lion managed to generate multiple hits however and that was Kamana Nahaku.
Nahaku finished 2-for-3 with a triple and a run batted in for the Lions. Grant Harris took the loss for them though as he pitched four innings, struck out one and gave up five runs.
For the Papermakers, they will advance to take on the Kentlake in the next round of district playoffs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at Heritage Park.
Puyallup 6, Kentlake 1: In a rematch of last year’s 4A state finals, the Vikings once again held on to defeat the Falcons behind strong pitching and Jonas Kim’s good day at the plate.
Kim finished his day 1-for-4 but drove in three RBI and scored once for the Vikings. Kendall Luckman also found himself on base a couple of time, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
But it was Brady McLean’s seven innings of work that sealed it for the Vikings. He struck out two and surrendered a double to the Falcons’ Jacob Butler that drove in their only run of the game.
But three runs in the third and sixth was more than enough cushion to push the Vikings through to the next round of districts where they will play Federal Way at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at Art Wright Field.
Sumner 9, Battle Ground 2: Five runs in the second inning for the Spartans lifted over the Tigers as Ben Wilson threw a solid game from the mound.
Wilson started the game for the Spartans and pitched through six innings, striking out four and giving up the only two runs the Tigers scored.
And despite not recording an official at-bat, Grant Sherrod also had a pretty good day at the plate for the Spartans as well. Sherrod was 0-for-0 officially, but he knocked in two sacrifice flies that scored two runs for Sumner.
Bryan Falk was a big scorer for the Spartans as well, going 3-for-3 at the dish with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
The Spartans will advance in the West Central/Southwest District baseball tournament where they will play against Skyview at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9at Art Wright Field.
Curtis 11, Kentwood 1: The Viking held a one-run lead all the way until the sixth inning when they found their offensive rhythm by scoring four in the sixth and six in the seventh inning.
Jack Horn went from throwing in a close game to having a large and formidable lead for the Vikings. His outing lasted six innings, where he struck out nine and only gave up five hits.
Kyle Russell, Noah Claxton, and Brevin Gronlund all provided two RBI each for the Vikings. Claxton was the most productive as he finished 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to go along with his two RBI.
The Conquerors couldn’t get much going in terms of offense as Cade Harris’ 2-for-3 with a double day was the only one that had multiple hits.
The win advances the Vikings to the next round in the West Central/Southwest District baseball tournament where they will take on Kentridge at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at Art Wright Field.
Softball
Top Performer: Annika Waring, W.F. West
Waring went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, drove in four runs and scored in the Bearcats’ 9-8 win over the Tumwater Thunderbirds.
W.F. West 9, Tumwater 8: The Bearcats beat the Thunderbirds for the second time this season, and this time they did it in dramatic fashion, overcoming a five-run deficit in the first inning.
Tumwater took the early 1-0 lead as Sawyer Vessey scored on a W.F. West error. From there a single and an RBI sacrifice fly from Ashley May made it 2-0. If that wasn’t enough, Nikole Schock came to the plate after May and crushed a three-run home run to make it 5-0 heading to the bottom of the first inning.
Despite the tough start for the Bearcats, they answered right back with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. With two quick outs, a walk and a double put runners on second and third. Annika Waring came to the plate and smashed a home run to straightaway center field to cut W.F. West’s deficit to 5-3, and Ava Fugate made it 5-4 as homered immediately after Waring.
The Bearcats tied it at five in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Waring. And they took the 7-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as Ashlyn Whalen went deep for a two-run home run. Tumwater answered with a two-run home run of its own from May which tied the game at seven.
W.F. West took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth when Olivia Dean hit an RBI triple and later scored on an error. Since they lost to the Thunderbirds back on April 24, the Bearcats have won their last six games while Tumwater has lost its last two.
