Matthew Gretler leads Bonney Lake offense in win over Bethel; Kentridge tops Curtis with a seven-run first inning; Kaylee Hazelwood provided the one run in Tahoma’s loss to Eastlake

Baseball
Top Performer: Matthew Gretler, Bonney Lake
Gretler went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored in the Panthers’ 16-4 win over the Bethel Braves.
Kentridge 10, Curtis 5: The Chargers relied on the arm of Cameron Hale as he pitched all seven innings and held the Vikings to only five runs.
However, a seven-run first inning doesn’t hurt either. The Chargers benefited from James Billotti’s 1-for-3 day as he hit a double, drove in three runs and scores once. Garrett Wong also went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored as well.
The Chargers’ offense got to Kyler Stancato early. He only lasted a third of an inning and was responsible for all seven runs that were scored. Hale, on the other side, struck out six in his outing.
The Vikings saw some offense from Brevin Gronlund, going 2-for-4 with an RBI; and Kyle Russell, who went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run.
Kentridge advances to face Skyview in the next round of the West Central/Southwest District Tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 at Heritage Park.
Kentlake 11, Camas 1: The Falcons held a manageable 4-1 lead over the Papermakers heading into the bottom of the fifth before they scored seven and ended the game.
Zach Archibald cruised through all five innings he pitched, striking out four and giving up the one earned runs that the Papermakers scored. That run was scored by Adam Taylor on his 1-for-1 day.
However, for the Falcons, three players were responsible for heavy damage done to the Papermakers as they all drove in two runs each.
Jacob Butler led all three of those players as he went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Behind him was JJ Geraden going 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Carson Lucas going 1-for-2.
The loss eliminates the Papermakers from the district tournament while advancing the Falcons to play against South Kitsap at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at Heritage Park.
Bonney Lake 16, Bethel 4: The Panthers offense was in high gear as an eight-run fourth inning shut the door on the Braves in the district tournament.
Three Panthers brought heavy damage: Gavyn Tinsley, Tyler McClain, and Matthew Gretler. Tinsley went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in; Gretler was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored; and McClain was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored.
The Braves started off well though, getting to the Panthers’ starting pitcher Caden Gatchet for all of their four earned runs. But once Trey Miller stepped to the mound, he shut the Braves down by only allowing one hit and three strikeouts over his four innings pitched.
The win for the Panthers pushes them to the next round where they will take on Wilson at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at Foss High School. The Braves have been eliminated from districts.
Softball
Top Performer: Kaylee Hazelwood, Tahoma
Hazelwood went 1-for-3 with a run batted in in the Bears’ 2-1 loss to the Eastlake Wolves.
Eastlake 2, Tahoma 1: In their final regular season game, the Bears fell to the Wolves in a back-and-forth contest that saw Tahoma lose its first game since March 17 and just their fourth loss of the season.
Eastlake struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Sophia Robinson took Bears’ pitcher Mareena Ramirez deep to left field giving the Wolves the 1-0 lead. Tahoma answered right back in the top half of the third inning. After Saxon Piksa doubled and Mareena Ramirez got on with a bunt single, Kaylee Hazelwood brought Ramirez home on an RBI single to center.
The Wolves countered in the bottom half of the third inning with what proved to be the winning run. Ashlyn Roberts led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Ryan Vogel. Josie Charles came up with the go-ahead RBI on a bloop single to center.
Eastlake finished the second half of its season 11-1, while the Bears went 16-1 after opening the season 0-3.
