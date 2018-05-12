Puyallup and Capital take district crowns in 4A and 3A West Central/Southwest District Tournaments

Baseball
Top Performer: Tate Clow, Todd Beamer
Clow went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run batted in and two runs scored in the Titans’ 12-3 win over the Federal Way Eagles.
Puyallup 5, Tahoma 2: The Vikings relied on some consistent offense and steady pitching from Andrew Grimoldby to win the 2018 4A West Central/Southwest District Tournament.
Grimoldby pitched six and one-third innings for the Vikings, only being lifted to make sure he does not go over his daily pitch limit. In his outing, he struck out four and gave up two earned runs to the Bears.
At the plate, Carter Pierce got the ball rolling for the Vikings as he singled in the bottom of the second inning to push Brayden Molmen and Evan Scavotto in to score. Eric Peterson also contributed to the Vikings offense as he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as well.
For the Bears, Kyle Scherick was their offense as he scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a Nick Dazell sacrifice bunt, and hit a solo home run in the top of the third.
But the defending state champs answered back in the bottom of the third inning when Brady Hinkle drove in Eric Peterson for the go-ahead run and the Vikings never looked back.
Todd Beamer 12, Federal Way 3: The Titans got plenty of insurance in the top of the seventh inning when they scored seven runs to take third place in the 2018 4A West Central/Southwest District Tournament.
The rally began when Tate Wallat scored on an error made by Adam Taylor, also allowing Nate Clow to advance to third base from first. Colin Floyd then doubled to left field and the runs began to come in for the Titans.
Clow was their biggest offensive weapon, going 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, driving in one and scoring twice. Floyd also finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Quinten Fedor held down the fort for the Titans on the mound as he pitched all seven innings, striking out two and giving up three runs. Brandham Ponce was the losing pitcher, but the best offensive player for the Eagles.
On top of throwing four innings to the tune of four strikeouts and two runs, Ponce went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored.
Capital 7, Gig Harbor 6: It took 10 innings to decide a champion for the 2018 3A West Central/Southwest District Tournament, but thanks to Zachary Robbins late RBI, the title went to the Cougars.
The Cougars benefited early from a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but the Tides kept clawing back into the frame. Scoring six runs over the next five innings, the Tides took hold a 6-5 lead over the Cougars.
The game tied in the seventh inning when Kyle Kasperson scored on a costly error made by Owen Wild. A couple of innings later, Robbins was up to bat with Zach Burke on third. Swinging on a 1-1 count, Robbins grounded out to the pitcher Max Sparrow. Sparrow chose to get the out at first and Burke took home plate for the 7-6 lead.
After giving up a hit to start the bottom of the 10th, Tavin Dawson was lifted for Kasperson. Kasperson allowed one more hit and for the Tides to have a runner on third. But then a fielder’s choice, pop out and a strikeout ended the game for the Tides, giving the district title to the Cougars.
Shelton 8, Central Kitsap 5: The Highclimbers came roaring back against the Cougars as a six-run sixth inning sealed the game for them to take third in the 2018 3A West Central/Southwest District Tournament.
The rally began when Austin Ramsfield doubled to center field to score Zack Jonker. Then Trey Dehning singled to score Blaine Van Agatan and the game was within one.
Maurice Castro then grounded out, but not without scoring Ramsfield. They took their final lead a batter later when Caleb Hitsman tripled to score two.
The Highclimbers also relied on the relief arm of Brenden Engstrom, who pitched the final four innings of the game, struck out six and only gave up one hit.
