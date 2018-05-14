North Thurston hasn't been to state soccer playoffs in 7 years. Thanks to its seniors, the drought is over

Jackson Winterrowd recognized the moment.
A Class 3A West Central/Southwest bistrict playoff game against Wilson High School on the second Saturday in May.
A year ago, his North Thurston boys soccer team fell to Wilson, 2-1, and not only stopped a step short of the state tournament, but dropped below .500 for the season at 6-7-3.
This year was different.
Ten minutes into the second half Saturday, Winterrowd scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season and the Rams’ typically airtight defense held on for a 1-0 victory over Wilson, sending North Thurston (14-3) back to the state playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The lengthy drought between appearances was an anomaly for North Thurston, which has reached the state playoffs 21 times, finishing fourth as recently as 2003. They even won a title in 1990.
The Rams travel to Redmond (14-3) for a 7 p.m. match Tuesday in the first round. The Mustangs have a similar story, bouncing back from a losing record in 2017 for their first state berth in 11 years.
"It’s pretty cool to get back there," Winterrowd said. "We realize when our coach (Matt Herrera) played, North Thurston was really good."
Herrera — a former player at The Evergreen State College whose playing days at North Thurston spanned from 2002-05 — points to the Rams' balanced attack, and a defense crowded with all-3A South Sound Conference players as strengths.
But he wasn’t certain when the season began how good his team could be.
"I asked myself every day, 'What’s made the difference?' " he said. "We have almost the same team as last season. They came in with a different attitude. They all have a strong desire to win."
Winterrowd, the 3A SSC offensive MVP, agreed.
"We knew it was going to be a good year. The amount of seniors we have (10) gives us so much experience," he said. "Everyone showed up for all the captain’s practices ever since November."
"This is our last chance," co-captain Ian Gibbons added.
While North Thurston has young scorers in sophomores Nabeel Imran and Jaylen Johnson, Winterrowd, a fleet 6-footer who will play at the University of Colorado-Denver next fall, is the go-to.
"He’s got good size and decent pace," Herrera said. "What sets him apart, though, is his confidence, how calmly he plays. He doesn’t get rattled, plays every game the same way.
"He’s a vocal leader, but we have so many seniors, no one does a lot of yelling. There’s good communication on the field."
"It helps a lot not letting things get to me," Winterrowd said. "I try to get myself into good situations. When teammates see someone doing things the right way, it pushes them to do their part well, too."
With North Thurston playing a midfield-heavy 3-5-2 formation and challenging opponents defensively even far up the field, it’s hard not to notice how the Rams have recorded seven shutouts and allowed just one goal in five different contests.
Both starting goalkeeper Jaeger Maxfield and backup Rowan Connelly, who has seen ample playing time, have sub-1.00 goals-against averages.
"We have four strong defenders to play in those three positions: Ethan Donovan, Addison Demeire, Kody Marcott and Edwin Pope-Ochoa," Herrera said. "They don’t make mistakes. They don’t dive in, they stand players up. They’re making better decisions with the ball."
Gibbons has seen players given added playing time rise to the occasion.
"Addison didn’t start last year, but he’s come off the bench to make first team all-conference," he said.
Herrera has also stepped up to a new challenge in 2018. In his seventh season at North Thurston’s helm, he is also coaching the semi-pro Oly Town Artesians of the Evergreen Premier League.
The day after his Rams clinched their state berth, the Artesians claimed a 2-1 victory over the EPL’s defending champion Seattle Stars.
"Coaching the older guys with the Artesians, its more of a collaborative brainstorming, managing personalities and playing time expectations," Herrera said.
"Being around that higher level does help me with the high school boys. I see the decisions the more experienced guys make and create ways to bring that to North Thurston practices."
Their lessons learned, the Rams value the opportunity they’ll have Tuesday night against Redmond.
"We need to stay composed," Winterrowd said.
"We have to come out with more energy," Gibbons added. "Soccer is a game of chances. You’ve got to bag your chances."
