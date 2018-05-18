Defending 4A state baseball champs have reloaded, with a big assist from this Oregon State commit

Building a perennial state-championship contender isn’t easy, but the Puyallup High School baseball program has made it look that way in recent years.
The top-ranked Vikings won the Class 4A state title a year ago and open this year’s state tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday against Kentlake — the team they beat in last year’s state championship game.
Puyallup enters the state tournament with a record of 22-1, and once again is one of the favorites. A state title this year would be their third in the past five years (2017 and 2014).
That kind of success is made possible by the Vikings’ ability to reload, even in the face of insurmountable odds.
Puyallup graduated eight all-4A South Puget Sound League players off last year’s championship team, but hasn't missed a beat this season, winning their first 16 games to push their overall winning streak to 40 games. That streak was snapped with a 3-2 loss to South Kitsap on April 19, but the Vikings haven’t lost since.
Though he might have been overshadowed last year by players like shortstop Michael Spellacy — The News Tribune's reigning All-Area player of the year who now plays at Gonzaga — senior shortstop Gavin Grant has been a big reason the Vikings have continued to roll.
"Every year, our kids step up," Puyallup coach Marc Wiese said. "I just don’t like to have one or two leaders, I want all the players to lead. But he leads by example by his work-ethic on and off the field. He busted his rear to become the best athlete I think he can possibly be to get himself prepared for the year."
That preparation has best manifested itself on the base paths, where Grant, an Oregon State University commit, is 19-for-20 this season in stolen-base attempts.
"That was one thing Gavin really worked on — his foot speed," Wiese said. "It’s obviously been a tool for him the last couple of years, but he’s skimmed off a couple of tenths of a second off of his 60 time and he’s been flying around the bases."
Grant has the green light to run whenever he feels comfortable, and that trust from his coach has helped him stay aggressive but remain smart this season.
"It’s probably the biggest part of my game besides defense," Grant said. "If I get a single or just get on first base, within the next two at-bats I want to be on third. That’s my goal every time I get on base."
Grant, along with some of the team's other seniors, has also become a more vocal leader for the Vikings. Though he admits he was more reserved on last year's squad, he has accepted the challenge of keeping his teammates on task when it’s needed.
"He's just a great leader," senior pitcher Brady McLean said. "Whenever we're unfocused, he kind of refocuses the team a little bit. We're all kids here and we're just trying to have fun, so whenever we get to out of hand, trying to have a little too much fun, he brings us back down to earth. That’s nice."
And McLean has an 8-0 record and a 1.24 earned run average, which is a source of pride for the senior.
"Having this 'P' on your hat and on your chest and everyone knows you play for Puyallup, it's kind of cool," McLean said. "Everyone just knows Puyallup baseball."
Every year the Vikings lose key players to graduation, but Wiese just sees it as another opportunity for younger players in the program to step up.
"It's just another kid's turn," Wiese said. "When we step out on the field, we're going to play hard and we're going to play loose and the kids are going to be prepared, and if we play clean baseball, Puyallup should win. If we don't, we're going to lose. It's pretty simple."
The players are expected to contribute and give their best effort and be ready for their opportunity to lead when it comes along.
"I think Gavin learned a lot playing with Michael Spellacy last year," Wiese said. "Whether it was in the offseason in the weight room and seeing how hard he worked, or just playing the game with 100 percent grit and fortitude. Those things rub off.
"And now Gavin and the Eric Peterson's and the Brady Hinkle's have the opportunity to show the sophomore kids. Next year is going to be a new year and there is going to be new guys and we hope those guys will replace the kids we have this year."
It seems like a simple enough strategy, but it's harder than it looks. The players still have to do the work on the field, and so far, it’s worked.
"For sure it's next man up, but at the same time it's weird because in the past you've always been looking up to these starters, just going to the games and expecting everyone to perform," McLean said. "But now, you actually have to perform. It’s a weird feeling knowing that you’re going to every game and actually contributing."
