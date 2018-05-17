New bidistrict softball champion guaranteed after Yelm shocked in quarterfinals

There will be a new Class 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict softball champion crowned Saturday afternoon at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
Yelm, last year's champion, was upended in a 6-3 loss Prairie in the quarterfinals Thursday, ending the Tornados' chances at back-to-back titles.
The Tornados (22-2) cruised to a 3A South Sound Conference title, and were undefeated through 21 games this season, until Rogers ended that streak in a nonleague win Monday.
Yelm was expected to contend for its second consecutive bidistrict title after returning most of its players from last year's state runner-up finish, including ace pitcher and Whitworth University commit Drea Schwaier.
But, Prairie (12-9) spoiled the repeat bid, pushing four runs across in the top of the seventh inning.
Schwaier was tagged with the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. But the Falcons did most of the damage in the final frame.
Yelm erased a 2-0 Prairie lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by to left by Ciara Brown that scored Cydney Jarvis and Hailey Brown, but the Falcons answered immediately.
Ashley Shelton and Clarissa Martinez hit back-to-back RBI singles, and Kylee Snider drove in two more runs on a line-drive double to center to give Prairie a four-run cushion.
Hailey Brown singled in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Taylor Gubser and advancing Schwaier to third.
That brought the tying run to the plate, but Prairie pitcher Olivia Meyers forced a groundout to end the game.
Yelm snuck by Evergreen of Vancouver, 5-4, earlier to advance to the quarterfinal game against Prairie, but now has to climb through the consolation side of the bracket to advance to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
Bonney Lake 6, North Thurston 3: With ace Brooke Nelson on the mound, the Panthers (20-2) were able to build off of a strong start.
Despite a shaky fourth inning, when the Rams scored all three of their runs, Nelson was dominant in the circle.
Pitching a complete game for the Panthers, Nelson gave up just five hits while striking out 16 batters.
She proved to be a big factor at the plate, too, going 2 for 3, launching a home run, driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Jessica Clark was also a key for Bonney Lake offensively. She finished 2 for 3 with a double and knocked in four runs.
The Rams (13-9) scored all three of their runs on one swing, when Kourtney Kerbaugh homered in the fourth inning.
Bonney Lake advances to the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday against Kelso (20-2). Kelso edged Gig Harbor, 5-4, in the quarterfinals to advance.
North Thurston plays Evergreen of Vancouver at 9 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out game.
The Panthers are in good position to make a run at the bidistrict title, with defending champion Yelm — who Bonney Lake lost to in last year's bidistrict championship — dropping to consolation.
Stadium 6, Peninsula 1: The Tigers (13-7) topped the Seahawks (14-8) to advance in the bidistrict quarterfinals.
PItcher McKenna Braegelmann and catcher Meri McElligott both hit home runs in the win.
Stadium will play Prairie at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals, and is guaranteed a return trip to the 3A state tournament.
Peninsula plays a loser-out game against Wilson at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Mountain View 5, Shelton 4: The Highclimbers held a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh with Kamryn Hyland in the circle.
After managing to get the first out, she ran into trouble.
Saydee Christerson got the Thunder rolling with a one-out single, followed by a Maelyn Ocampo single. Serena Fogg was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
An error scored Christerson, Ocampo stole home and Sydney Brown doubled down the left-field line to win the game in walk-off fashion.
Shelton (10-14) was eliminated in the loss.
TRACK AND FIELD
4A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST BIDISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Curtis triple jumper Lexi Ellis, an Oregon commit, broke an all-time Washington record with a winning leap of 43 feet, 5 inches Thursday at French Field in Kent.
The jump was nearly a foot further than Ellis' previous personal best (42-7 1/4 in 2017), and passes Mountlake Terrace's Chinne Okoronkwo (42-11 3/4 in 2016) at the top of the all-time list by nearly six inches.
Ellis is the defending 4A state champion in the triple jump.
Tahoma's girls team, which is expected to contend for its second consecutive 4A state title in Tacoma next week, is on its way to another bidistrict championship.
The Bears won four events, including both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and produced a top-three finisher in seven of nine events to begin defending their bidistrict title from a season ago with Saturday's events to go.
Aliya Wilson, the state leader in the 100 and 200, beat out teammate Adaji Osaro-Igwe in the 100 with a winning time of 11.9 seconds.
Alaina Brady, who leads the state in the 100 hurdles, won the event in a personal-best 14.18.
The 4x100 crew of Brady, Alisha Wilson, Osaro-Igwe and Aliya Wilson posted a season-record of 46.77, while the 4x200 group of Kylee Swartz, Ashley Hollenbeck, Osaro-Igwe and Aliya Wilson ran a 1:41.82.
Tahoma leads the state in both events.
Kentridge's Tyler Cronk, who leads the state in the high jump, cleared 7-0 to win his second consecutive bidistrict title.
Cronk is the defending 4A state champion in the event and overwhelming favorite to defend his title. He is the only high jumper in Washington that has cleared 7-0 this season.
His personal-best jump of 7-3 in April has him on the cusp of breaking the all-time Washington record in the event, set by Franklin's Rick Noji (7-4 1/2) in 1984.
Graham-Kapowsin's D'Angelo Biggs ran a personal-best 10.79 in the 100, ripping by a field that included Kentridge's Solomon Hines (second) and Federal Way's Anthony Frazier (fourth), who both hold top-10 times in the state this season.
Kentwood's Daniel Gaik broke into the top 10 rankings, posting a personal best 49.66 to win the 400, edging Olympia's Chase Suting (49.77).
Federal Way's 4x100 relay team is now ranked second in the state after the squad of Eric Jones, Frazier, Treyvon Davis and Marcus Eubanks ran a season-best 42.04 for a title. They are second only to Lakes, after the Lancers' group ran a 42.02 on Thursday in Sumner.
Bellarmine Prep's Chase Chandler rose to No. 7 in the state in the javelin, with a winning toss of 188-0, while Curtis' Taj Moffett is tied for sixth in the state after posting a winning leap of 22-8 1/2 in the long jump.
Puyallup's Christal Johnson continues to lead the state in the 400 after recording a winning time of 55.29.
Kentlake's Jordan Fong is now ranked third in the state after throwing a personal-best 144-05 to win the javelin.
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST BIDISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Lakes has the fastest 4x100 relay in the state after running a season-best 42.02 on Thursday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
Alex Dangtuw, Marquees Wade, Cody Roe and Dorien Simon combined for the win. Simon, the No. 2 sprinter in the state also won the 100 at 10.62.
Wilson's David Njeri catapulted to the top of the state rankings, running a personal-best 14.3 in the 110 hurdles. He also won the long jump (22-6), and is now ranked ninth in the state.
His teammate, Carl Brooks III, won the discus with a personal-best throw of 168-3, moving into the No. 9 spot in the state rankings.
Lincoln's James Mwaura, a Gonzaga commit and the defending 3A champion in the 1,600, won a bidistrict title in 4:15.76.
The Gig Harbor girls had three winners in Hannah Carroll (400), Hadassah Ward (shot put) and their 4x100 relay team of Maya Hodder, Carroll, Ashley Aldridge and Tatum Griffin.
Timberline also had three winners in Jessica Neal (high jump), Keshara Romain (triple jump) and its 4x200 relay team of Rachel Izuagbe, Romain, Ashley Babkirk and Makenna Hansen.
The Gig Harbor boys (71 points) and girls (49) are leading in the team competitions with Saturday's events remaining.
Staff writer Jordan Whitford contributed to this report.
