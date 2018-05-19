Bonney Lake wins first 3A bidistrict title in program history; Puyallup repeats as 4A champs

For the first time in program history, Bonney Lake High School will bring home a Class 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament championship trophy.
Ace pitcher Brooke Nelson allowed a single run in Saturday's title game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey, and the Panthers' batters lit up Prairie in a 10-1 win.
"It's the first one in school history," Bonney Lake coach Andrew Sage said. "We've been there three other times haven't been able to finish it. That was fun."
Nelson, a University of Washington commit, gave up just five hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game performance — her second of the day.
Earlier in the semifinals against Kelso, she allowed two hits and fanned 14 batters in a 7-1 rout.
"Brooke was Brooke," Sage said. "She was sharp. She averages 14 strikeouts per game, and that Kelso team is good."
Nelson shined at the plate for the Panthers, too. In the title-game win over Prairie, she finished 3 for 4 with four RBI.
The Panthers (22-2) produced on offense consistently, with Shelby Welfringer, Raelyn Kimmel, Jessica Clark and Gabby Jones each diving in runs against the Falcons.
"We have been hitting well, that's the key," Sage said. "Every girl in our lineup got at least one hit today in the championship game. It was huge."
Prairie's only run came in the first on a Kylee Snider sacrifice fly, and the Falcons never led.
Against Kelso, miscues helped the Panthers built an early lead.
Jessica Clark — who finished 1 for 3 with three RBI — added a two-run homer in the fifth to push the lead to 4-0.
Bonney Lake piled on three more runs in the sixth.
Kelso's only run came in the sixth on a Saydie Harris home run to right.
"We kept pushing and it got to them," Sage said. "(Megan) Holt is a good pitcher. She's crafty.
"We've been very disciplined at the plate, and selective, and the results are showing for sure."
CLASS 4A
Puyallup 13, Rogers 6: Tony Batinovich isn’t sure he’s seen this kind of offense ever from a Vikings softball squad in all his years coaching.
The Vikings were in all-out, swing-for-the-fences mode in their march to a third consecutive Class 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict title, defeating 4A SPSL rival Rogers in the title game Saturday afternoon at Kent Service Club Ballfields.
Megan Diddy homered in back-to-back innings, and Sidney Booth’s two-run home run in the third inning staked Puyallup to a 4-0 lead, and the Vikings never looked back.
In four games, Puyallup (23-1) hit 13 home runs, and scored 45 runs.
“They were just really focused, and had a purpose at the plate,” Batinovich said. “It was sort of a swing away, and see what happens (approach).”
Booth’s two-run blast in the third easily cleared the 225-foot sign in right field.
“Everyone just got pumped up after that,” Batinovich said.
The Rams (19-4) made it to the WCD title game by upending Tahoma, 7-8, earlier Saturday in the semifinals.
