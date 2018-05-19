Federal Way stuns defending 4A state champ Puyallup in quarterfinals

Federal Way High School had to battle back to beat defending Class 4A state champion Puyallup.
The Eagles rallied from a three-run deficit for a 6-5 extra-innings win in the 4A state quarterfinals Saturday at Heidelberg Park in Tacoma.
“It’s the only thing we’ve been preaching all year — just one pitch at a time,” Federal Way coach Arlo Evasick said. “The guys bought into it, and they didn’t get down on themselves. They didn’t get too high. They kept playing the game.”
The Eagles scored first, but soon found themselves watching Puyallup pull ahead, eventually by three runs.
But, Federal Way remained within striking distance throughout the contest.
Brandham Ponce recorded two home runs for the Eagles — one on a two-run blast that tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth.
The second was a solo shot in the seven to again even the score at 5-5.
“I was just trying to get on base so the other guys could run me in,” Ponce said.
The game had started with a bang but ended with a whimper.
The winning run for the Eagles was walked in as rain started to fall.
Evasick noted the final run was a product of his team remaining patient at the plate.
“We’re very, very aggressive and they just knew the situation,” Evasick said. “The guys were waiting until they got a pitch to hit.”
After knocking out Puyallup, the Eagles (16-8) play Richland (14-10) in the semifinals at 10 a.m. next Saturday at GESA Stadium in Pasco.
“I feel like we have a good chance to take it all,” Ponce said.
Federal Way was the only South Sound team to advance past the opening day of the state playoffs.
