High school baseball: Statewide playoffs schedule, results

2018 WIAA STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 4A
FIRST ROUND
May 19, regional sites
Gm 1: Issaquah (15-9) vs. Todd Beamer (18-5), 10 a.m. at Heritage Park (Puyallup)
Gm 2: Richland (14-10) vs. Tahoma (20-3), 1 p.m. at Heritage Park (Puyallup)
Gm 3: Mount Vernon (16-8) vs. Federal Way (15-8), 10 a.m. at Heidelberg Park (Tacoma)
Gm 4: Kentlake (18-7) vs. Puyallup (22-1), 1 p.m. at Heidelberg Park (Tacoma)
Gm 5: South Kitsap (17-7) vs. Jackson (15-6), 10 a.m. at Everett Stadium
Gm 6: Skyview (19-5) vs. Inglemoor (12-11), 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium
Gm 7: Chiawana (14-9) vs. Wenatchee (15-7), 10 a.m. at University High School (Spokane Valley)
Gm 8: Moses Lake (17-4) vs. Mead (16-6), 1 p.m. at University High School (Spokane Valley)
QUARTERFINALS
May 19, regional sites
Gm 9: Winner Gm 1 vs. Winner Gm 2, 4 p.m. at Heritage Park (Puyallup)
Gm 10: Winner Gm 3 vs. Winner Gm 4, 4 p.m. at Heidelberg Park (Tacoma)
Gm 11: Winner Gm 5 vs. Winner Gm 6, 4 p.m. at Everett Stadium
Gm 12: Winner Gm 7 vs. Winner Gm 8, 4 p.m. at University High School (Spokane Valley)
SEMIFINALS
May 25, GESA Stadium (Pasco)
Gm 13: Winner Gm 9 vs. Winner Gm 10, 10 a.m.
Gm 14: Winner Gm 11 vs. Winner Gm 12, 1 p.m.
THIRD/FOURTH PLACE
May 26, GESA Stadium (Pasco)
Gm 16: Loser Gm 13 vs. Loser Gm 14, 10 a.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
May 26, GESA Stadium (Pasco)
Gm 15: Winner Gm 13 vs. Winner Gm 14, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A
FIRST ROUND
May 19, regional sites
Gm 1: Edmonds-Woodway (14-9) vs. Mercer Island (21-1), 10 a.m. at Foss High School (Tacoma)
Gm 2: Lakeside of Seattle (18-4) vs. Capital (16-7), 1 p.m. at Foss High School (Tacoma)
Gm 3: Kelso (16-8) vs. Gig Harbor (15-8), 1 p.m. at Bannerwood Park (Bellevue)
Gm 4: Central Kitsap (14-9) vs. O'Dea (21-2), 4 p.m. at Bannerwood Park (Bellevue)
Gm 5: Arlington (22-2) vs. Eastside Catholic (16-7), 10 a.m. at Sherman Anderson Field (Mount Vernon)
Gm 6: Bonney Lake (20-5) vs. Marysville-Pilchuck (19-4), 1 p.m. at Sherman Anderson Field (Mount Vernon)
Gm 7: Southridge (19-4) vs. Shelton (16-8), 10 a.m. at Pasco High School
Gm 8: Bainbridge (16-11) vs. Kennewick (17-6), 1 p.m. at Pasco High School
QUARTERFINALS
May 19, regional sites
Gm 9: Winner Gm 1 vs. Winner Gm 2, 4 p.m. at Foss High School (Tacoma)
Gm 10: Winner Gm 3 vs. Winner Gm 4, 6 p.m. at Bannerwood Park (Bellevue)
Gm 11: Winner Gm 5 vs. Winner Gm 6, 4 p.m. at Sherman Anderson Field (Mount Vernon)
Gm 12: Winner Gm 7 vs. Winner Gm 8, 4 p.m. at Pasco High School
SEMIFINALS
May 25, GESA Stadium (Pasco)
Gm 13: Winner Gm 9 vs. Winner Gm 10, 4 p.m.
Gm 14: Winner Gm 11 vs. Winner Gm 12, 7 p.m.
THIRD/FOURTH PLACE
May 26, GESA Stadium (Pasco)
Gm 16: Loser Gm 13 vs. Loser Gm 14, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
May 26, GESA Stadium (Pasco)
Gm 15: Winner Gm 13 vs. Winner Gm 14, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
FIRST ROUND
May 19, regional sites
Gm 1: Centralia (15-9) vs. North Kitsap (16-8), 10 a.m. at Wheeler Field (Centralia)
Gm 2: Ephrata (17-7) vs. W.F. West (20-2), 1 p.m. at Wheeler Field (Centralia)
Gm 3: R.A. Long (16-4) vs. Sehome (17-7), 10 a.m. at Auburn High School
Gm 4: Ellensburg (18-4) vs. Fife (21-3), 1 p.m. at Auburn High School
Gm 5: Mountlake Terrace (17-8) vs. Port Angeles (18-4), 10 a.m. at Joe Martin Stadium (Bellingham)
Gm 6: Highline (16-6) vs. Burlington-Edison (19-4), 1 p.m. at Joe Martin Stadium (Bellingham)
Gm 7: Liberty of Issaquah (14-11) vs. Selah (20-2), 10 a.m. at Gonzaga Prep (Spokane)
Gm 8: Steilacoom (17-8) vs. West Valley of Spokane (15-9), 1 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep (Spokane)
QUARTERFINALS
May 19, regional sites
Gm 9: Winner Gm 1 vs. Winner Gm 2, 4 p.m. at Wheeler Field (Centralia)
Gm 10: Winner Gm 3 vs. Winner Gm 4, 4 p.m. at Auburn High School
Gm 11: Winner Gm 5 vs. Winner Gm 6, 4 p.m. at Joe Martin Stadium (Bellingham)
Gm 12: Winner Gm 7 vs. Winner Gm 8, 4 p.m. at Gonzaga Prep (Spokane)
SEMIFINALS
May 25, County Satdium (Yakima)
Gm 13: Winner Gm 9 vs. Winner Gm 10, 10 a.m.
Gm 14: Winner Gm 11 vs. Winner Gm 12, 1 p.m.
THIRD/FOURTH PLACE
May 26, County Satdium (Yakima)
Gm 16: Loser Gm 13 vs. Loser Gm 14, 10 a.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
May 26, County Satdium (Yakima)
Gm 15: Winner Gm 13 vs. Winner Gm 14, 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A
FIRST ROUND
May 19, regional sites
Gm 1: Cashmere (19-4) vs. Naches Valley (20-1), 10 a.m. at Larson Park (Moses Lake)
Gm 2: Connell (15-6) vs. Chelan (13-7), 1 p.m. at Larson Park (Moses Lake)
Gm 3: La Center (14-7) vs. Bellevue Christian (13-6), 10 a.m. at Castle Rock High School
Gm 4: Meridian (16-8) vs. King's Way Christian (16-6), 1 p.m. at Castle Rock High School
Gm 5: Montesano (19-2) vs. University Prep (9-5), 10 a.m. at Franklin Pierce High School (Tacoma)
Gm 6: Charles Wright (12-6) vs. Cedar Park Christian (17-5), 1 p.m. at Franklin Pierce High School (Tacoma)
Gm 7: Okanogan (16-5) vs. College Place (19-3), 10 a.m. at Ferris High School (Spokane)
Gm 8: Kiona-Benton (13-9) vs. Freeman (19-3), 1 p.m. at Ferris High School (Spokane)
QUARTERFINALS
May 19, regional sites
Gm 9: Winner Gm 1 vs. Winner Gm 2, 4 p.m. at Larson Park (Moses Lake)
Gm 10: Winner Gm 3 vs. Winner Gm 4, 4 p.m. at Castle Rock High School
Gm 11: Winner Gm 5 vs. Winner Gm 6, 4 p.m. at Franklin Pierce High School (Tacoma)
Gm 12: Winner Gm 7 vs. Winner Gm 8, 4 p.m. at Ferris High School (Spokane)
SEMIFINALS
May 25, County Satdium (Yakima)
Gm 13: Winner Gm 9 vs. Winner Gm 10, 4 p.m.
Gm 14: Winner Gm 11 vs. Winner Gm 12, 7 p.m.
THIRD/FOURTH PLACE
May 26, County Satdium (Yakima)
Gm 16: Loser Gm 13 vs. Loser Gm 14, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
May 26, County Satdium (Yakima)
Gm 15: Winner Gm 13 vs. Winner Gm 14, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2B
FIRST ROUND
May 19, regional sites
Gm 1: Kittitas-Thorp (13-7) vs. Colfax (20-1), 10 a.m. at Wenatchee High School
Gm 2: Liberty Bell (19-3) vs. Tri-Cities Prep (21-2), 1 p.m. at Wenatchee High School
Gm 3: Crosspoint (10-5) vs. Kalama (18-7), 10 a.m. at Adna High School
Gm 4: Tonasket (13-10) vs. Wahkiakum (19-1), 1 p.m. at Adna High School
Gm 5: Ocosta (19-5) vs. Adna (19-4), 10 a.m. at W.F. West High School (Chehalis)
Gm 6: Rainier (14-10) vs. Orcas Island (10-6), 1 p.m. at W.F. West High School (Chehalis)
Gm 7: DeSales (15-6) vs. Asotin (19-4), 10 a.m. at Davis High School (Yakima)
Gm 8: Saint Geroge's (17-5) vs. Brewster (19-4), 1 p.m. at Davis High School (Yakima)
QUARTERFINALS
May 19, regional sites
Gm 9: Winner Gm 1 vs. Winner Gm 2, 4 p.m. at Wenatchee High School
Gm 10: Winner Gm 3 vs. Winner Gm 4, 4 p.m. at Adna High School
Gm 11: Winner Gm 5 vs. Winner Gm 6, 4 p.m. at W.F. West High School (Chehalis)
Gm 12: Winner Gm 7 vs. Winner Gm 8, 4 p.m. at Davis High School (Yakima)
SEMIFINALS
May 25, Wheeler Field (Centralia)
Gm 13: Winner Gm 9 vs. Winner Gm 10, 4 p.m.
Gm 14: Winner Gm 11 vs. Winner Gm 12, 7 p.m.
THIRD/FOURTH PLACE
May 26, Wheeler Field (Centralia)
Gm 16: Loser Gm 13 vs. Loser Gm 14, 10 a.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
May 26, Wheeler Field (Centralia)
Gm 15: Winner Gm 13 vs. Winner Gm 14, 1 p.m.
CLASS 1B
QUARTERFINALS
May 19, regional sites
Gm 1: Pomeroy (14-8) vs. Odessa (18-3), 10 a.m. at Borleske Stadium (Walla Walla)
Gm 2: Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-0) vs. Sunnyside Christian (14-6), 1 p.m. at Borleske Stadium (Walla Walla)
Gm 3: Quilcene (13-6) vs. Evergreen Lutheran (13-4), 10 a.m. at Wilock High School
Gm 4: Colton (14-9) vs. Naselle (12-4), 1 p.m. at Winlock High School
SEMIFINALS
May 19, regional sites
Gm 5: Winner Gm 9 vs. Winner Gm 10, 4 p.m. at Borleske Stadium (Walla Walla)
Gm 6: Winner Gm 11 vs. Winner Gm 12, 4 p.m. at Winlock High School
CHAMPIONSHIP
May 26, Wheeler Field (Centralia)
Gm 7: Winner Gm 13 vs. Winner Gm 14, 4 p.m.
Comments