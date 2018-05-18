Puyallup in position to defend bidistrict title after dominant opening; W.F. West wins sixth consecutive championship

Puyallup High School was plenty convincing on the opening day of the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament Friday.
The Vikings (21-1) blew by their first two opponents at Kent Service Club Ballfields to set up a semifinals game against Auburn Mountainview at 2 p.m. Saturday.
A win against the Lions (18-3) would send Puyallup, the defending bidistrict champion and last year's 4A state runner-up, back to the title game.
Puyallup opened the tournament by shutting out Battle Ground, 11-0, in five innings. The Vikings combined for six home runs, eventually forcing the mercy rule.
Pitcher Olivia Ellingson struck out 10 batters, while allowing just two hits.
The Vikings followed up with a 17-1 win over Kentwood in the quarterfinals later in the afternoon. The game lasted three innings.
Ellingson hit a lead-off triple in the bottom of the first, eventually scoring on a Sophia Bjerk single.
Sidney Booth drove in two more runs on a single, and Britney Carey hit a three-run bomb to give the Vikings a 6-0 advantage in the first.
Puyallup led, 14-1, after two innings. Megan Ditty's two-run blast in the third ended the game.
The Vikings haven't lost since March 17, when they dropped their only game of the season, 6-3, in a nonleague contest against Yelm.
Auburn Mountainview 13, Auburn Riverside 2: The Lions tagged Auburn Riverside with seven runs in the first inning, and added four more in the third, eventually ending the quarterfinals game in five by mercy rule.
Adrianna Lomeli-Smith led Auburn Mountainview with five RBIs on two hits, and scored two runs.
Three more Lions recorded hits in each at-bat.
Lily Hope was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Alashae Bell was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Emma Podliska was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Caitlyn Rhoades tossed a complete game for the Lions, allowing the two runs while striking out six.
Auburn Mountainview meets Puyallup at 2 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Auburn Riverside (15-7) plays Curtis (16-5) in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rogers 4, Camas 2: It took one run apiece in the fifth, six and seventh innings for the Rams to complete a comeback and edge the Papermakers in the quarterfinals.
Raigan Barrett homered to center to give the Rams a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Camas' C Besner answered with a two-run blast in the bottom half of the inning.
Ariel Clark hit a solo home run in the fifth to tie it, Rachel Wicker hit a solo shot to right in the sixth and Riley Stockton hit an RBI single in the seventh to keep the Papermakers out of reach.
Gracie Dawes pitched a complete game for the Rams, allowing two runs off of four hits while striking out three.
The Rams (18-3) play Tahoma (19-4) at noon Saturday in the semifinals.
Tahoma 7, Enumclaw 1: The Hornets carried a 1-0 lead into the final frame in the quarterfinals, but Tahoma broke through for seven runs in the seventh to advance.
Two runs scored on an error before Mareena Ramirez hit an RBI double to center.
The Bears loaded the bases for Danika Dennis, who silenced the Hornets with a grand slam to center.
Dennis pitched a complete game for the Bears, allowing four hits while striking out nine.
Jenna Ritzdorf's home run in the third was Enumclaw's only run.
Tahoma plays Rogers at noon Saturday in the semifinals.
Enumclaw (11-10) plays a loser-out game against Bellarmine Prep (11-11) at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Bellarmine Prep 4, Auburn 1: The Lions built an early lead and never lost in in a loser-out game.
Bellarmine scored two runs apiece in the first and third innings. Madeline Garcia knocked in two runs on an RBI double, while Haley McMasters had an RBI single.
Chelsea Smith tossed six innings for the Lions, allowing just two hits while striking out six.
Abbigail Newman's RBI single in the seventh produced Auburn's only run.
The Lions play Enumclaw at 11 a.m. Saturday. Auburn (14-7) is out.
Federal Way 8, South Kitsap 7: Melissa Mateus was 3 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBIs as the Eagles held on in a loser-out game.
Federal Way scored seven runs between the fourth and sixth innings to enter the final frame with a three-run cushion.
Melissa Mateus and Becca Rennick hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the bottom of the sixth to push the Eagels' lead to 8-5.
South Kitsap got two runs back in the top of the seventh, but Rennick worked out of the jam. She pitched a complete game and picked up the win.
Federal Way (13-7) plays Kentwood (14-5) at 11 a.m Saturday in a loser-out game. South Kitsap's season ends at 12-10.
Curtis 15, Todd Beamer 6: The Vikings broke a 5-5 tie with a five-run fourth inning and never lost the lead in a quarterfinals win.
Gabby Giuuis and Emily Bryant both hit home runs for Curtis, and drove in four runs apiece.
Bryant pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, striking out seven batters.
Leyna Wiley led the Titans, finishing 4 for 4 with three RBIs.
Curtis plays Auburn Riverside in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Beamer (8-14) is out.
2A WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
White River 9, River Ridge 4: The Hornets are two games away from a state-tournament berth after topping the Hawks in a loser-out game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
White River posted a six-run fourth inning to take a lead they never lost.
Noelle Mills and Marissa Bartels were each 2 for 4 with an RBI for White River.
Alexis James led River Ridge, finishing 2 of 3 with two RBIs.
The Hornets (16-7) face Sequim (10-13) in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday. River Ridge (10-11) is out.
Steilacoom 7, Orting 0: Kaitlyn Flugga pitched a complete-game shutout to lift the Sentinels in a loser-out game.
Kiki Sanders was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Steilacoom, while Whitley Prater was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Alaina McCullough was 3 for 3 for the Cardinals.
Steilacoom (14-7) plays Lindbergh (14-6) in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Orting's season ends at 12-10
2A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
W.F. West 4, Ridgefield 3: It took two extra-innings wins Friday at Borst Park in Centralia, but the Bearcats won another Southwest District title.
The championship win over the Spudders took eight innings to complete.
Ridgefield rallied from a three-run deficit in the top of the seventh to tie the game, and held the Bearcats in the bottom half.
But, Ashlyn Whalen brook through for W.F. West in the eighth, ending the game on a walk-off RBI double to give the Bearcats their sixth consecutive district title.
Whalen led the Bearcats, finishing 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Paetynn Lopez was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, and Ava Fugate was 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored.
Ace pitcher Ashlee Vadala struck out seven in a complete-game win.
The Bearcats (20-3) needed 10 innings to beat Woodland, 10-5, in the semifinals earlier in the day.
W.F. West heads to Selah next week in pursuit of back-to-back 2A state titles.
