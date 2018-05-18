Curtis High School triple jumper Lexi Ellis, an Oregon signee, broke the all-time Washington state record in the event with a jump of 43 feet, 5 inches on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at French Field in Kent. Nate Wilford Courtesy
Curtis High School triple jumper Lexi Ellis, an Oregon signee, broke the all-time Washington state record in the event with a jump of 43 feet, 5 inches on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at French Field in Kent. Nate Wilford Courtesy

High School Sports

Curtis triple jumper Lexi Ellis breaks an all-time Washington state record

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

May 18, 2018 08:16 PM

Curtis High School triple jumper Lexi Ellis, an Oregon signee, broke an all-time Washington record Thursday at the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict championships in Kent.

Her winning leap of 43 feet, 5 inches at French Field was a personal best by nearly 10 inches. Ellis' previous best in high school, 42-7 1/4, won her the same event at the same location a year ago.

She is also the defending 4A state champion in the triple jump.

Ellis' record-breaking jump catapulted her past Mountlake Terrace's Chinne Okoronkwo — who recorded a jump of 42-11 3/4 in 2016 at a meet in New York — at the top of the all-time list by nearly six inches.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  