Lincoln's Mwaura ranked fourth nationally in 3,200 entering final week of high school career

James Mwaura could hear the announcer as he circled the track Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
Mwaura captured his third consecutive title in the 3,200 meters at the Class 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict championships, posting a winning time of nine minutes, 14.52 seconds.
And as he ran, his accomplishments were listed over the microphone:
▪ Ranked third nationally among high schoolers in the 3,200 with a personal-best time of 8:51.62, set at the Arcadia Invitational just outside of Los Angeles in April.
▪ Defending 3A state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200.
▪ Two-time cross country state champion.
Mwaura, a Gonzaga University signee, appreciated the recognition.
"I hear him every single lap," Mwaura said. "It kind of puts a smile on my face."
One of the most decorated runners in Tacoma's history, Mwaura was considering Washington, Washington State, Oklahoma State and Arizona before signing with Gonzaga last month.
He said his connection to his coach led him to choose the school in Spokane, where he wants to explore just how far running can take him.
But, before he begins what is projected to be more success in college, Mwaura has one more high school meet — next week's state championships at Mount Tahoma High School.
"This last week I just want to put on a show at state and hopefully get the triple crown — win the mile and the 2-mile — and train for the offseason," he said.
Elsewhere at Sunset Chev, Gig Harbor's boys broke two meet records.
Peter Smith, who ran a personal-best 1:52.11 in the 800, passed Bonney Lake's Bennett Hillier (1:53.23) from 2015.
Smith is ranked ninth nationally in the event, second in Washington and first in 3A.
"I did feel fast," Smith said. "The first lap I just went out easier. The second lap about the 200 mark just dropped the hammer, and everything else I had in the take."
Bonney Lake's 4x400 relay team of Smith, Kellen Gregory, Ian Steuk and Mark Kimball ran a state-best 3:20.74.
That broke the previous meet record set by Bonney Lake (3:23.49) in 2016.
"It feels good," said Kimball, who anchored the race. "I'm just proud of my whole team."
Bonney Lake's Dreakeanna Adair, the two-time defending 3A champion in the discus, threw a personal-best 145-7 to win the event.
Her toss broke the previous meet record (143-8) set in 2001.
Adair, who won a state wrestling title last year as a junior, says she's recovered from an MCL injury that kept her from wrestling as a senior.
"I feel really good," she said. "I'm really glad I got back up to my PR and beat it. I'm just really excited for next week. I feel like there's still more in me."
