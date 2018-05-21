'We don’t win with one, we win with five.' Why Bellarmine Prep could claim ninth straight state title

Embellished on the back of the Bellarmine Prep girl’s golf team van, the one it will travel in to the Class 4A state tournament, lists a list every year since 2010, followed by “#9?” in a prominent and distinct font.
It’s a not-so-subtle reminder provided by coach Mark Bender as to what’s at stake.
Winning a state championship and keeping the streak alive.
“Every time they open up that back door to get their clubs out, all I want them to think about is we are going to go for nine,” said Bender, who has guided the Lions to eight consecutive 4A titles.
Bellarmine aims for its ninth consecutive title at the 4A girls state tournament at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco beginning Tuesday.
The Lions are again the favorites, despite losing four of their eight state participants from last season’s tournament.
Bellarmine's lowest scorer in 2017, sophomore Julia Bordeaux, returns after carding a 4-over two-round score of 148 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake to tie for third. Also back is senior Morgan Bentley, who finished tied for ninth with a 10-over 154.
Despite returning two top-10 placers at state last season, the Lions’ No. 1 seed going into Tuesday is freshman Montgomery Ferreira, who won the 4A South Puget Sound League tournament.
She’s the younger sister of senior Elle Ferreira, who placed 18th last season and is committed to play Division III soccer at Haverford University in Pennsylvania.
Rounding out of the Lions’ five-player contingent heading to state is sophomore Jessica Zelasko, who placed 27th last season.
Bender’s team is in great shape to repeat because it mirrors every other championship team he’s coached — it boasts tremendous depth.
“We don’t win with one, we win with five,” he said. “Our depth has always been the success of what we’ve done, and I’ve learned that over the years and I teach my players that. I put my lower girls with my higher girls and I make them become better players. It’s proven to be a great fact.”
What makes this team tick? For Bender, it’s the group’s chemistry and cohesion combined with its consistent competitive drive.
“They all play with each other, they all love each other, and they all try and make each other better,” Bender said. “They don’t want to lose to each other. And I think that makes them better players.
"When they’re done, they all get that any given day that any one of them could beat the others. And they all kind of strive to get each other better.
“They laugh. They giggle. They goof off. But when it comes to really getting down to brass tacks, they practice and they practice hard.”
What’s more, Bellarmine's winning tradition — and family ties — have helped prep this team for the big moment.
Bordeaux's oldest sister, Claire, and cousin, Allie, were members of the streak-commencing team in 2010.
Lisa Zelasko, a senior at Saint Martin’s in Lacey and older sister of Jessica, was a freshman as the run of state championships began, and was a member of the first four from 2010-13.
The Ferreiras have an older sister, Jordan, who wrapped up a collegiate career at Notre Dame last season and was a part of three title-winning squads from 2011-13.
“I kind of grew up around this environment,” Bordeaux said. “It’s kind of just kind of was part of the deal. To finally be a part of the team last year, it was huge for me. I just had so much fun.
“I think it really hit when we were taking the pictures at MeadowWood last year. That’s when it kind of struck me that I’m a part of the program, I’m a part of the dynasty that’s been in the last decade or so. … A surreal feeling, really.”
Many of Bordeaux’s role models growing up were Bellarmine golfers: Alivia Brown, a two-time state champion in 2012 and 2014 and senior at Washington State; Olivia Benzin, the 2015 state champion and a junior at Oregon State; Jordan Ferreira and her sisters are also included.
Bender has oversaw some great teams under Bellarmine Prep, including a 2014 team that featured both Brown and Benzin, but even he admitted this one has the chance to be special.
“I think this team is as good as that team was,” Bender said.
Even so, that’s an unfounded assertion unless this group brings No. 9 to the program. Because for the Lions, that’s what it’s all about.
“There’s so many that have set the course for us,” Bordeaux said. “And we’re just here to keep it alive.”
