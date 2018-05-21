Everything you need to know about this week's state golf championships

2018 WIAA STATE BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday-Wednesday
Class 4A boys at Canyon Lakes, Kennewick
Class 4A girls at Sun Willows, Pasco
Class 3A boys at Creek at Qualchan, Spokane
Class 3A girls at Indian Canyon, Spokane
Class 2A boys at Columbia Point, Richland
Class 2A girls at Horn Rapids, Richland
Class 1A boys at Liberty Lake, Spokane
Class 1A/1B/2B girls and 2B/1B boys at Hangman Valley, Spokane
2017 boys champions: 4A - Bellarmine Prep. 3A - Redmond. 2A - Liberty of Issaquah. 1A - Cle Elum/Roslyn. 2B/1B - Colfax.
2017 girls champions: 4A - Bellarmine Prep. 3A - Mercer Island. 2A - East Valley of Yakima. 1A/2B/1B - South Whidbey.
Returning individual champions: Boys — Patrick Azevedo, soph., Othello (2A); Blake Kukula, soph., Ilwaco (2B/1B). Girls — Cassie Kim, jr., Davis (4A); Brittany Kwon, jr., Central Kitsap (3A); Kenedee Peters, sr., Ephrata (2A); Kaysa Panke, sr., Davenport (1A/2B/1B).
Skinny: You can argue which team has the more impressive steak going — the Bellingham girls winning a team title in 12 of 13 seasons (2002-07, 2009-14) in 2A, or what the eight-time defending state champion Bellarmine Prep girls have done in 4A. The Lions are the favorite to nab a ninth consecutive crown behind Julia Bordeaux — who placed a team-high third last year — Montgomery Ferreira and Morgan Bentley. … Expect a battle in 4A girls competition for the individual title. Bordeaux will try to chase down the top two finishers from last year, who are both back: Davis’ Cassie Kim, who beat Kamiak's Jane Kim by six strokes and Bordeaux by seven. ... Former Bellarmine Prep standout Joe Highsmith forfeited the chance to defend his 4A boys title when he moved to Arizona in the fall. … Brittany Kwon, the state’s top junior girl, could become 3A’s first three-time defending girls champion since Burlington-Edison’s Kelli Kamimura. Kamimura now coaches women’s golf at Washington State University.
Tickets: Admission is free.
