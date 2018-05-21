Everything you need to know about this weekend's state tennis championships

WIAA STATE BOYS AND GIRLS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday
Schedules and brackets available at WIAA.com.
Class 4A at Columbia Basin Racquet Club, Richland
Class 3A at Sri-City Court Club, Kennewick
Class 2A at Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle
Class 1A/2B/1B at Yakima Tennis Club, Yakima
2017 team champions: 4A boys - Skyview. 4A girls - Newport of Bellevue. 3A boys - Mercer Island. 3A girls - Holy Names Academy. 2A boys - Sehome. 2A girls - Bellingham. 1A/2B/1B boys - University Prep. 1A/2B/1B girls - Cashmere.
Returning individual champions: 4A girls - Jade Lancaster, jr., Sumner. 2A girls - Danya Willis, sr., North Kitsap.
Skinny: Two years, two titles for Lancaster, who breezed through last week’s 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament, defeating Kentwood freshman Erika Ito, 6-1, 6-4, in the championship finals. Lancaster won the 3A crown in 2016. … Timberline’s Angela Schuster won the 4A title In 2016, but lost in the 3A quarterfinals last season to eventual champion Viv Daniel from Lakeside of Seattle. Schuster is on an undefeated streak since, winning the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict title last week. A possible semifinals showdown with Squalicum’s Catherine Michelutti, who lost to Daniel in the 3A semifinals a year ago, awaits. … Willis, a Redlands University commit who has lost just one match in her prep career, could become the first four-time state champion since Skyview’s Sammi Hampton (2012-15).
Tickets: Admission is free.
